We've seen a lot of advancements in the computing space over the years, particularly in the storage department, which is one of the key areas affecting overall system performance. It's been great to see the evolution and the arrival of novel interfaces like NVMe, but we've also seen some solid improvement on the firmware side of things.

Intel Rapid Storage Technology is one such innovation that enhances the speed and performance of a computer’s SATA storage drives by using built-in acceleration methods to quickly and more reliably read data from your hard drive. But there's more to it than that, so let's look at what Intel Rapid Storage Technology is and what benefits it offers to average users.

What is Intel Rapid Storage Technology?

Intel Rapid Storage Technology, or Intel RST in short, is essentially firmware that's designed to optimize the utilization of storage resources on your desktops and laptops, particularly in those employing two or more drives. You can think of it as a storage solution that offers a seamless and efficient way to enhance the performance, reliability, and responsiveness of your storage configurations while also reducing power consumption when you're working with one or more SATA disk drives. This storage solution, as you can probably tell, is developed by Intel, and it's built into a range of Intel chipsets.

This technology was initially known to the public as Matrix RAID before Intel changed it to Rapid Storage Technology in 2010. Intel RST, at its core, provides users with a comprehensive set of features, including RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) capabilities, advanced data protection, and more.

One of the strengths of Intel Rapid Storage Technology lies in its ability to intelligently manage storage hierarchy, identifying frequently accessed data and dynamically moving it to faster storage media for improved performance. This intelligent tiering process, coupled with RAID support for data redundancy, allows you to access the data quickly and more reliably. That makes it a great tool for anybody who wants a smooth computing experience, be it a gamer who seeks fast loading times or professionals handling everyday work like handling large datasets.

Benefits of Intel Rapid Storage Technology

Below are some of the key benefits of employing Intel Rapid Storage Technology in your system:

Secure data with Rapid Recover Technology

The Intel Rapid Recover Technology is a feature that's offered as a part of Intel RST, and it utilizes RAID to essentially duplicate data and store it on separate drives. This is one of the key benefits, as it helps you avoid data loss due to disk failure while using multiple disks. The Rapid Recover Technology also helps reduce system downtime in the event of a failure, and you can simply replace the failed drive with another drive that contains the same data to restore data fault tolerance.

Your system storage should be configured for RAID 1, RAID 5, or RAID 10 for data protection against a drive failure for this to work.

Uses Intel Smart Response Technology (SRT) to improve speed

Intel RST supports Smart Response Technology (SRT) that takes advantage of the dual-drive setup or solid-state hybrid drive (SSHD) to increase the speed and performance of your system. It essentially creates and stores a cache of commonly used data or bits to the storage drive that supports higher speed, and it fetches the data quickly when required. The dual-drive setup typically has a relatively affordable low-capacity SSD working with a high-capacity HDD, but you can also use an SSHD to get similar results.

Advanced features for AHCI-enabled PCs

Intel RST enables a host of features in systems with Advanced Host Controller Interface (AHCI), and one of the benefits it brings to the table in this context is support for Native Command Queuing (NCQ). This essentially allows SATA disks to optimize the order of processing read and write commands internally. This will be particularly beneficial for hard drives as it minimizes disk movement and data access times.

AHCI-enabled computers with Intel RST also support hot-swapping capability, which allows for SATA drives to be removed or replaced while the system is running without the need for a system restart. AHCI also delivers longer battery life with Link Power Management (LPM), reducing power consumption for the chipset and Serial ATA (SATA) hard drive.

Dynamic storage accelerator

This particular feature improves the speed of your SATA drives on your PC by dynamically adjusting the power management settings. Enabling Intel RST is known to make the SSD drives about 15-percent faster compared to when they are operated with default power management settings.

Limitations of using Intel RST

Limited to Intel-powered PCs: This doesn't come as a surprise, but it is still worth highlighting that Intel RST only works on PCs with Intel processors.

This doesn't come as a surprise, but it is still worth highlighting that Intel RST only works on PCs with Intel processors. Doesn't support PCIe or NVMe SSDs: Not only do you need at least one SSD on your PC to use Intel RST, but you also need to ensure it's a SATA SSD and not PCIe or NVMe.

FAQ

Q: Is Intel RST enabled by default?

Yes, Intel RST is often enabled by default in computers that use one of the modern Intel processors that support it. Those using relatively older PCs, however, may have to download the RST driver and manually enable it via the BIOS menu.

Q: What's the difference between RAID and Intel RST?

RAID is a technology that combines multiple drives into a single usable storage space, while Intel RST is essentially a storage solution that takes advantage of the RAID technology itself to enable its features.

Q: Does Intel Rapid Storage Technology work with an SSD?

Yes, Intel RST works with SSDs. In fact, having at least one SATA SSD is one of the core hardware requirements for using Intel RST. That being said, you don't need to use Intel RST if you only use SSDs on your computer.

Q: Should I enable and use Intel RST?

