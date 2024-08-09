Key Takeaways Get ready for Raptor Lake CPU microcode updates on 13th and 14th-gen motherboards to prevent instability issues.

Intel is releasing a microcode update to motherboard partners for new BIOS releases on 13th and 14th-gen supporting boards. These updates are strongly recommended for everyone with a Raptor Lake CPU, especially if they've yet to experience instability issues. Here's everything you need to know and a list of motherboards that have already had their respective BIOS update go live.

What happened to Intel CPUs and should I be worried?

The CPU is essentially frying itself

Intel hasn't had many positive headlines of late and things only seem to be worsening as the company scrambles to release microcode updates for an issue with its Raptor Lake (13th and 14th generation) processors and continues working on its next-gen family of products to strike back at AMD and its Ryzen 9000 series launch. This latest blow to Team Blue came in the form of RMAs from customers, outreaches from media (including our own Adam Conway), and general noise online about processor instability.

13th and 14th-gen Intel Core processors would unexpectedly crash in games and under other loads. The issue is down to a microcode algorithm requesting incorrect voltages for the CPU. This elevated operating voltage upsets the processor, causing the entire system to halt. While the components attempt to protect the CPU from potential damage, as soon as you start experiencing crashes due to this issue, it may already be too late. An easy way to shield your Intel CPU from harm, before installing the microcode update from Intel, is by reducing performance through a quick BIOS alteration.

By setting the CPU to a specific speed and keeping everything else set to automatic, the motherboard will reference the voltage identification definition (VID) table for the set all-core clock speed. This should keep the processor operating within a safe range, so long as you don't push it too hard. Want to be extra safe? Don't use your system at all until a BIOS update is available.

Intel announced the company discovered what caused the stability trouble with its Raptor Lake processors and patches would be rolled out from motherboard brands around mid-August. The month is upon us and already we're starting to see companies launch early versions of these patches to allow those with the know-how to test the microcode updates. It's worth noting that this will not fix your processor. If it has already been affected by this instability problem, the microcode update will not make it perform any better.

If you have been affected by this issue, Intel extended its warranty on select processors. We recommend contacting Intel to see if a solution can be found. If you're all clear, continue checking the manufacturer's website (we're compiling a list of them all below!) to see if any updates have been released for your motherboard.

Before proceeding, you first need to check your motherboard model. This is vital as a brand like Asus will have multiple models for each chipset. A BIOS update for the ASUS Prime Z790-P won't work with the ASUS ROG Strix Z790-A Gaming WiFi, so you must use the BIOS developed specifically for your motherboard. Luckily, when using available flash utilities within a UEFI BIOS, the system will check the file is compatible with the motherboard, but there's no harm in being vigilant. You can check your motherboard model through the BIOS, "msinfo32" on Windows, or using the terminal in Linux.

