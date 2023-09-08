Key Takeaways Key takeaways:

Intel is set to announce its next-gen desktop CPU lineup later this month as an upgrade over the 13th-gen 'Raptor Lake' series that was launched late last year. Called 'Raptor Lake Refresh,' the upcoming lineup has been in the news often in recent weeks, thanks to multiple leaks that have revealed some key details, including core counts and clock speeds of some of the mosts notable SKUs, including the flagship Core i9-14900K. Now, a new leak has seemingly revealed the key specifications of the entire lineup.

According to a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) by Yuuki_AnS, the Raptor Lake Refresh lineup could have more than two dozen SKUs, starting with a couple of entry-level Intel 300-series chips and going right up to the flagship-level Core i9 units. If the list is to be believed, there will be five Core i9 SKUs, including the Core i9-14900K, 14900KF, 14900F, 14900T, and 14900. All of them will reportedly have 24 cores, including 8 Performance cores and 16 Efficiency cores.

Moving on to the Core i7 series, it will also apparently have 5 SKUs, including the Core i7-14700K, 14700KF, 14700, and 14700T. All of them are said to have 20 cores, including 8 P-cores and 12 E-cores, and feature up to 33 MB of L3 cache. If the leak holds up, it could mean that the upcoming Core i7 CPUs will have more cores than their predecessors.

As for the Core i5 lineup, the leaked document suggests that they can come in a number of different core configurations, starting with 6P + 4E for the Core i5-14400, 14400F and 14400T, while the Core i5-14500, 14500T, 14600, 14600T, 14600K, and 14600KF could all have a 6P + 8E configuration. It is worth noting that the current Qualification Samples of some of the Core i5 chips seemingly come in multiple variants with different configurations, so it remains to be seen which ones will eventually be shipped by Intel.

Finally, there's the Core i3 lineup that is said to include only 3 SKUs, including the Core i3-14100, 14100F, and 14100T, all of which will be quad-core chips with just P-cores, featuring 12MB of L3 cache. Finally, the lineup will also include the dual-core Intel 300 and 300T CPUs with 6 MB of L3 cache and 3.9GHz clock speeds.