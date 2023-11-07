Key Takeaways Intel is working on additional Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs, including desktop variants and high-performance mobile chips.

The new chips are not expected to have major performance or core count improvements but may have enhanced core frequencies.

Region-exclusive Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs will be released, with China having exclusive access for now. More CPU launches may follow, but no announcement has been made by Intel.

Additional Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs are in the works at Intel, according to an update posted on Twitter by @wxnod on Nov. 5. A photo from a conference in Asia confirmed that more of the 14th-generation CPUs are on the way, including 65W S-series desktop variants (via Tom’s Hardware). “HX”-tagged high-performance mobile chips will also be rolled out, and the refresh won’t just pertain to the existing three K SKUs — high-performance gaming notebooks and consumer desktops will be a part of the extension, too.

Thus far, Intel has not shared specs in regard to the new chips, but there are not expected to be major boosts in performance or core count improvements across the board. Instead, it might be more reasonable to expect enhanced core frequencies. New region-exclusive Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs are on deck as well. These will be the successors to the Core i7-13790F and i5-13490F, but only the Chinese market will have access to them for the time being. More CPU launches are not out of the question in the near future, but Intel has not announced any more news.

In October 2023, it was confirmed that Intel would be refreshing last year’s Raptor Lake CPUs. They are still notably set at reasonable price points, beginning at just $294 for the i5-14600KF. If you’re using an older CPU, it might be worth considering an upgrade for the cost. The KF CPU is an alternative to think about, too, if you don’t need any integrated graphics. All of these CPUs are unlocked, just like last year’s Raptor Lake lineup, and there have been minor clock speed boosts made to all of them as a part of the refresh. The next generation of Intel’s Meteor Lake architecture is officially slated to launch on Dec. 14.