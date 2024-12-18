Summary Intel releases new update fixing Arrow Lake chip performance issues.

Have you scored yourself an Arrow Lake chip recently? If you have, you may have noticed it hasn't performed as well as Intel claimed it would. People have taken to social media, complaining that the CPU doesn't hold up when performing heavy-duty tasks like gaming. Fortunately, Intel has been working away on fixes, and it's ready to squash the majority of the issues with a brand new patch with another update coming soon.

As announced on the Intel blog, the company has been peeking into Arrow Lake to see what has been causing performance issues. In fact, it has spent a lot of time since late October trying to identify why people are getting sub-par performance. Turns out, the company found five distinct issues that hamper performance:

A missing Performance & Power Management (PPM) package. Intel Application Performance Optimizer (APO) could not take effect. BSODs when attempting to launch game titles utilizing the Easy Anti-Cheat service. Select performance settings misconfigured on reviewer or early enabling BIOSes. New BIOS performance optimizations.

Intel states that the first four issues have been fixed in a new update that is available now. Intel suggests that you first ensure that your PC is running Windows 11 build 26100.2314 or later, then grab the BIOS update for your specific model to fix these issues.

The last one, the "new BIOS performance optimizations," aren't quite done yet. Intel still needs a little bit of time to get it ready for public use, but the company hopes to get it out of the door during "the first half of January 2025." As such, you won't have long to wait until you have the full package of Arrow Lake fixes. However, if you're a little tired of your CPU not performing as it should, you could always opt for an Arrow Lake alternative instead.