Intel releases first graphics driver with support for Windows 11

Intel has released the latest version of its graphics driver for Windows. This update brings the Intel’s driver to version number 30.0.100.9684, and the big news is that it adds official support for Windows 11.

That means a few things. For one thing, it means this is the first driver to support the Windows Display Driver Model (WDDM) 3.0. It also means it adds official support for the Windows Subsystem for Linux. Windows 11 is going to add support for GUI Linux apps, so updated drivers should ensure better performance for that.

Another big new feature in Windows 11 is Auto HDR for games and this Intel driver adds support for it too. Auto HDR means that over a thousand games can get some of the benefits of HDR without having to be programmed for it. It’s not quite the same, but it should make games look significantly better if you have an HDR monitor. However, this feature is only supported on Intel Iris Plus Graphics (in 10th-generation Intel Core CPUs) or higher.

Aside from Windows 11 support, this driver adds support for one new game, F1 2021. It also includes some optimizations to performance in Moonlight Blade and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Of course, the driver also includes a bunch of fixes for a variety of games and specific scenarios. This includes fixes for a display issue when connecting to an external 4K display and trying to duplicate the display. There was also an issue with playing WMV video files in the Movies & TV app on 11th-generation Intel Core H-series CPUs. You can see the full list of fixes below:

Issues fixed in version 30.0.100.9684 Intel® Iris® Xe MAX graphics: Minor graphic anomalies seen in Fortnite*, Balan: Wonderworld*.

Display abnormal when 4K monitor connected and switched to duplicate displays.

Visual anomalies seen on internal panel during .wmv movie playback in Movies & TV app under high CPU

usage on 11th Generation Intel® Core™ H-Series mobile Processors.

Even with those fixes, there are still some known issues with this release. Here’s everything you need to look out for:

Known issues in version 30.0.100.9684 Intermittent crash or hang may be seen in Burnout Paradise Remastered*, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War*

(DX12), Detroit: Become Human* (Vulkan), Doom Eternal* (Vulkan), Metro Exodus* (DX12) when changing

graphics settings, Moonlight Blade* (DX12), Necromunda: Hired gun* (DX12) (when choosing Shadow option

other than low), Need for Speed Payback*, NBA 2K21* (DX12) (when switching resolution from 1920 x 1080 to

1600 x 900 and 1280 x 720), Red Dead Redemption 2* (DX12) while running benchmark, Redout: Enhanced

Edition*, Resident Evil Village* (DX12), Scarlet Nexus*, Shadow of the Tomb Raider* (after switching to DX12

and SMAA 4x and playing for 10 minutes), Spyro: Reignited Trilogy*, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan* (in

online mode), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint*, War Thunder*.

Valhalla* (DX12), Crysis Remastered, Cyberpunk 2077* (DX12), Dark Souls 3, Death Stranding* (DX12), Deus Ex

Mankind Divided* (DX12), Doom Eternal* (Vulkan) (in-game menu), Elex*, Forza Horizon 4* (DX12), Gears of

War Ultimate Edition* (DX12), Hitman 2* (DX12), Horizon Zero Dawn* (DX12), Just Cause 4*, Microsoft Flight

Simulator*, Minecraft VR* (DX12 when launched with audio enabled), Monster Jam Steel Titans 2*, Red Dead

Redemption 2* (DX12), Shadow of the Tomb Raider* (DX12), Starcraft 2*, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege*

(Vulkan), 3DMark Fire Strike*.

You may want to download the new Intel driver from the download center, especially if you’re already running the Windows 11 preview. If you aren’t trying it yet and you want to, you can follow our guide to get started with the Windows Insider program here. You can also read everything that’s already available to try in Windows 11 here.