If you've ever overclocked your Intel CPU, there's a good chance you used the official Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU) to get the job done. Intel has just released a new version of XTU, but you shouldn't be in a rush to download it just yet. While the app is ready to handle the most modern Intel chips, the problem is that those chips are a little too modern right now.

Intel releases XTU version 10.0 for Core Ultra 200 processors only

As spotted by VideoCardz, Intel has released a new version of XTU. Before you go ahead and download it, Intel notes that the new version isn't compatible with a lot of its chips:

Two versions of Intel® XTU exist: Intel® XTU version 7.14.2.14: supports unlocked Intel® Core™ processors (14th gen) and older processors.

Intel® XTU version 10.0 or newer: supports unlocked Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors (Series 2)

This would be all well and good if the latter family of processors were actually for sale. However, people cannot get their hands on a Core Ultra 200 processor until October 24th. As such, if you plan to upgrade your chip when the new family of CPUs releases, you may want to download the tool ahead of time so you can get overclocking from day one.

If you know nothing about the Intel Core Ultra 200 family and want to learn more, check out our guide on the Arrow Lake chips to see what they can do. And if this will be the first time you've pushed your processor past its factory defaults, be sure to read up on how to safely overclock your CPU before you damage your shiny new chip.