Summary Intel has cancelled its high-end Battlemage GPU for now.

Intel stopped working on the Battlemage BMG-G31 during Q3 of last year.

Intel may bring back Battlemage later or recalibrate based on competitors' responses.

Well, that's a shame. After Intel had some CPU issues in late 2024, the company seemingly bounced back with its Battlemage GPUs. The last time we checked in on them, Battlemage was doing pretty well in sales, and things looked rosy. However, it appears that Intel has changed its plans and has cancelled its high-end GPU...at least, for the time being.

Intel reportedly stops its work on a high-end Battlemage GPU

As spotted by WccfTech, reliable leaker Jaykihn on X replied to a comment about the Battlemage BMG-G31, which was slated to be the company's offerings for demanding tasks. Well, it seems that we shouldn't have gotten our hopes up, as Jaykijhn not only reports that Intel is no longer working on it, but it actually went under sometime during Q3 of last year.

Does this mean curtains for Intel's Battlemage plans? Maybe not. There's a chance that the company will bring it back later in the year, or perhaps they're using the time to recalibrate what it wants to achieve with the GPUs. After all, since we first heard of the Battlemage BMG-G31, we've seen both Nvidia and AMD show their hands and watched as consumers reacted in kind. Perhaps Intel wants to gather data on what its rivals are doing before it pushes for a high-end GPU.

Until then, however, we're probably not going to see a powerful gaming Battlemage GPU for some time, if ever. It's a shame, because Intel was really knocking it out of the park with Battlemage, and I was interested to see how a third contender would shake up the GPU scene.