Intel's new Battlemage GPUs are now out in the wild, and if the company's own reports are to be trusted, they seem to be selling more of them than expected . It's a nice story at the end of a rough year for the chip giant and a close shave for its GPU department: there were rumors that Intel would shutter its entire high-end graphics card venture if Battlemage flopped. Fortunately, that seems to have been averted, as the company is reportedly planning a 24GB version for 2025.

Intel is rumored to be making a 24GB Battlemage GPU

As reported by the Chinese website Quantum Bits, the company is planning to up its game in the GPU market by offering cards for people who demand more from their hardware. As the website reports (machine translated from Chinese):

In 2025, Intel plans to launch a larger memory version of the Battlemage series graphics cards, with the capacity increased to 24GB. In the future, the existing version will continue to serve consumer markets such as games, while the 24GB larger video memory version will target the "productivity market." The target users of the "productivity market" include data centers, edge computer rooms, education and scientific research, and individual developers.

As Quantum Bits notes, Intel is in an interesting position in the AI market. Its cards may not be the mightiest AI LLM crunchers, but they are some of the most cost-effective. As such, while companies such as AMD and Nvidia forge ahead with making more powerful (and more expensive ) GPUs, Intel could carve out a niche where it provides strong products that get the job done but don't break the bank.

Of course, this is all a rumor and has zero guarantees of coming to light; however, given the positive reception for Battlemage coming in amongst a sea of criticism over its CPUs, it makes sense for Intel to continue its GPU business.