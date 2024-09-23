Key Takeaways Intel is reportedly receiving a multibillion-dollar investment from Apollo Global Management.

Intel's value plummeted by 53% but the investment could reverse the downward spiral.

Qualcomm's reported offer to take over Intel shows urgency for action against competitors.

Intel has been in some dire straits in the past few weeks. As the company attempts to recover from a huge stock loss, the CEO has declared his plan on how he'll bring back the company. At the same time, Qualcomm has reportedly offered Intel a deal to take over the company, striking while the iron is hot. Fortunately, it seems that Intel has pulled out of its tailspin, as the company is now reportedly receiving a multibillion-dollar investment.

Intel is reportedly receiving a large investment from Apollo Global Management

As reported by Bloomberg who cites "people familiar with the matter," Apollo Global Management has offered Intel billions of dollars of investment. If it's true, the companies haven't quite decided on how much Apollo Global Management will invest, but the sources state that could be "as much as $5 billion." Because the supposed deal is still in the discussion phase, that figure may change drastically or even get taken off the table if the deal doesn't go through.

Bloomberg also notes how much Intel's value has fallen in recent months. In January 2024, Intel was valued at $198 billion, but that fell by 53% to $93 billion by the time September came around. As such, an extra injection of $5 billion could definitely help reverse the downward spiral.

Intel must act fast, as its competitors did not share the same fate. In the same timeframe as above, Qualcomm hopped up 24% from $152 billion to $188 billion, and Nvidia showed up the entire market by going from $1.2 trillion to $2.8 trillion - a 133% increase. This is likely why Qualcomm reportedly made its offer, as it was around twice as valuable as Intel when it approached the company.

Is this enough to save Intel from its downfall? Only time can tell. However, it does seem the CEO's new strategy has resonated with investors, and we may see a slow and steady increase in Intel's value as confidence surges.