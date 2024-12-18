Summary A spokesperson reported the positive reception to Intel's Battlemage GPUs.

There is a high demand for Arc B580 graphics cards, likely due to its affordability.

CES 2025 may influence the perception of Intel's GPUs among competition from Nvidia and AMD.

Intel has been on some real tenterhooks the past few months. Its CPU business hasn't been doing so hot, to the point where Intel had to split its business in two to allow its workers to take on third-party contracts and earn more money. However, the company had a silver bullet loaded in the chamber: if it managed to impress people with its Battlemage GPUs, it would have another lifeline to hold onto.

The stakes were reportedly high—Intel was rumored to call the entire high-end GPU market quits if Battlemage failed. Fortunately, that may not be the case anymore. A spokesperson from Intel has reported that reception to its GPU has been great, and while it's by no means a guarantee that Intel has dragged itself out of its recent pit, it's an incredibly positive sign.

Intel states that there's a huge amount of demand for Battlemage GPUs

In a statement to The Verge, Intel's spokesperson has some positive things to say about Battlemage. It seems that, while Intel's offerings aren't quite the graphics crunchers as Nvidia's and AMD's offerings, the cheaper price point is a breath of fresh air:

Demand for Arc B580 graphics cards is high and many retailers have sold through their initial inventory. We expect weekly inventory replenishments of the Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition graphics card and are working with partners to ensure a steady availability of choices in the market.

So, all seems well so far in Intel's camp. However, the company isn't out of the woods just yet; after all, we still have CES 2025 and the products Nvidia and AMD are planning to bring. And given how Nvidia has all but confirmed that it's showing off its new range of GPUs in January, we'll have to see how the announcements influence how people perceive Battlemage.