Intel is known for being tight-lipped about many of its products before they hit the market. At a time when every company is working to gain an edge, sharing product details before launch can make or break its reception and success. Battlemage, an upcoming GPU project from Intel, is still in the works, and little has been revealed about it — until now.

As originally reported by 4Gamer, Intel presented a roadmap at an event in Japan, detailing when to expect some of its upcoming products, including its Battlemage series. Previously, the company confirmed that it would be deploying it in 2023-2024 (via Videocardz). Now, it seems that Battlemage will definitely be released in the New Year, and more specs have leaked. Previously, it was thought that the graphics cards would simply be revamped versions of the Alchemist series. However, updated details suggest that the line could be more robust.

Battlemage GPUs are expected to have Intel’s Xe2-HPG microarchitecture, and it will likely come in two variations — the BMG-G10 and BMG-G21 (via Guru3D). The BMG-G10 will have a power rating of up to 225 watts, while the BMG-G21 will have a power rating of up to 150 watts. The higher-end model — the BMG-G10 — is rumored to be hitting the market in the second quarter of 2024. It is also predicted to have 56 Xe cores, as well as 16GB 256-bit GDDR6X video memory. Thus far, price points have not been announced or confirmed by Intel.

While not much is known about the Battlemage project, it has still been highly anticipated as consumers look for more budget-friendly GPUs. At a time when graphics cards are continuing to increase in cost, Intel could boost Battlemage’s chances of success by reconsidering its pricing. By appealing to those on a budget, the company could tap into an often-overlooked niche, bolstering its bottom line.