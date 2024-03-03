Key Takeaways
- Intel released a new driver (version 23.30.0.6) to fix Windows 11 BSOD issues.
- Check if your Intel Wi-Fi adapter needs the update by reviewing the release notes.
- The update also addresses other minor errors, such as the device driver stopping when closing a laptop lid.
Has your Windows 11 machine suffered more Bluescreens of Death (BSODs) lately? If it has, double-check if your computer has an Intel Wi-Fi adapter or not. If it does, you're in luck; the company has just released a patch that should restore your computer's stability.
Windows 11 features in preview: Everything you can try right nowWindows 11 is always getting updated with new and experimental features
Intel rolls out new drivers to fix a nasty Windows 11 BSOD issue
As reported by Windows Latest, Intel has a new driver available for people who use its Wi-Fi chips. The update applies to a wide range of drivers, so check out the Intel driver release notes to see if yours is part of the list. The update brings the version to 23.30.0.6, so double-check that you don't already have the latest driver installed before installing it.
The main draw for this update is its fixes for BSOD issues on Windows 11 tablets and computers. As such, if you've noticed your machine has been freezing more often, it's worth giving this driver a try. Head to the Intel driver download page and grab the update from there. Otherwise, the patch fixes some other minor but annoying errors, such as the device driver stopping when you close your laptop's lid.
You can find the full details below, and all of the notes apply to both Windows 10 and 11:
- Enhanced QoS Management
- Enhanced Power Management based on network latency
- Regulatory updates for Taiwan, Bahrain, China, Japan, and South Korea
- On some systems, blue screen might occur which are associated the Intel Wireless driver.
- On some systems, Windows System Event ID 5002 might occur after resuming from Standby mode.
- When lid on some systems, the wireless adapter may stop working and show a yellow bang in Device Manager.
- On some systems, Wi-Fi list might show "No Wi-Fi networks found" when connecting to wireless AP.
- On some systems, wireless adapter couldn’t connect the monitor via Miracast.
- This software release version 23.30.0 has been updated to include functional updates. There may be other minor issues addressed which will impact performance, stability, or vendor specific functionality not listed above. Users should update to the latest version.