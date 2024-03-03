Key Takeaways Intel released a new driver (version 23.30.0.6) to fix Windows 11 BSOD issues.

Check if your Intel Wi-Fi adapter needs the update by reviewing the release notes.

The update also addresses other minor errors, such as the device driver stopping when closing a laptop lid.

Has your Windows 11 machine suffered more Bluescreens of Death (BSODs) lately? If it has, double-check if your computer has an Intel Wi-Fi adapter or not. If it does, you're in luck; the company has just released a patch that should restore your computer's stability.

Intel rolls out new drivers to fix a nasty Windows 11 BSOD issue

As reported by Windows Latest, Intel has a new driver available for people who use its Wi-Fi chips. The update applies to a wide range of drivers, so check out the Intel driver release notes to see if yours is part of the list. The update brings the version to 23.30.0.6, so double-check that you don't already have the latest driver installed before installing it.

The main draw for this update is its fixes for BSOD issues on Windows 11 tablets and computers. As such, if you've noticed your machine has been freezing more often, it's worth giving this driver a try. Head to the Intel driver download page and grab the update from there. Otherwise, the patch fixes some other minor but annoying errors, such as the device driver stopping when you close your laptop's lid.

You can find the full details below, and all of the notes apply to both Windows 10 and 11: