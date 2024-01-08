Key Takeaways Intel has launched the rest of its 14th Gen processors for desktops and laptops, offering better gaming performance in some instances compared to AMD Ryzen processors.

The Intel Core 14th Gen HX series processors for laptops have a base TDP of 55W and promise up to 17% better gaming performance than the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D.

The Intel Core U Processor Series 1 is aimed at "thin and light" devices, offering lower power consumption and features like Wi-Fi 6E support and Thunderbolt 4 ports. Devices with these processors are expected in Q1 2024.

At this year's CES, Intel has rolled out the remainder of its 14th Gen processors for desktop, introducing 18 new processors across a multitude of price ranges all based on Raptor Lake Refresh. On top of that, Intel's 14th Gen HX series for laptops is here for gamers, professionals, and creatives, led by the Intel Core i9-14900HX. Finally, Intel is also launching the Intel Core U Processor Series 1, an efficient, balanced performance option for portable devices.

Intel Core Processors HX-Series (14th Gen)

Source: Intel

Intel's Core 14th Gen HX series uses the Raptor Lake Refresh architecture, and there's about as much of a leap here jumping from 13th Gen to 14th Gen in desktops. They have a base TDP of 55W for the Intel Core i9-14900H, and Intel says that you can expect better performance with that particular chip in most gaming contexts when compared to the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX.

SKUs Core / Threads P-Core Boost clock Graphics frequency Intel Core i9-14900HX 24 (8+16) 5.8 GHz 1.65 GHz Intel Core i7-14700HX 20 (8+12) 5.5 GHz 1.6 GHz Intel Core i7-14650HX 16 (8+8) 5.2 GHz 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5-14500HX 14 (6+8) 4.9 GHz 1.55 GHz Intel Core i5-14450HX 10 (6+4) 4.8 GHz 1.5 GHz

Because the i9-14900HX is primarily aimed at enthusiasts and gamers, Intel is focusing big on the gaming performance of this particular processor. The company promises up to 17% better gaming performance compared to the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D.

Given the raise in performance from the Intel Core i9-14900HX versus 13th Gen, we can expect to see a similar performance uplift across the rest of Intel's 14th Gen HX range, though the company didn't have much to share here.

Intel Core Mainstream Desktop 14th Gen

Source: Intel

Intel launched the Intel Core i9-14900K, the Intel Core i7-14700K, and the Intel Core i5-14600K a few months ago, with the expectation of there being more mainstream, 65W and lower processors to come in the future. That day is finally here, and the company has launched 18 new SKUs aimed at gaming, creation, and productivity. These processors include small performance increases along with Wi-Fi 7 support and integrated USB 3.2 support.

Processor Core / Threads Boost clock Graphics Price i9-14900 24 (8+16) 5.8 GHz Intel UHD Graphics 770 $549 i7-14700 20 (8+12) 5.4 GHz Intel UHD Graphics 770 $384 i5-14600 14 (6+8) 5.2 GHz Intel UHD Graphics 770 $255 i5-14500 14 (6+8) 5.0 GHz Intel UHD Graphics 770 $232 i5-14400 10 (6+4) 4.7 GHz Intel UHD Graphics 730 $221 i3-14100 4 (4+0), 8T 4.7 GHz Intel UHD Graphics 730 $134 Intel Processor 300 2 (2+0), 4T 3.9 GHz Intel UHD Graphics 710 $82

These processors are split up across multiple price points aimed at anywhere from budget-oriented PC builders to enthusiasts, ensuring that there's something for everybody who wants to build an Intel-based PC. All of the processors, aside from the "F" variants, have integrated graphics, with the Intel Core i9-14900 leading the pack with Intel UHD Graphics 770.

These processors are available to purchase from today.

Intel Core U Processor Series 1 aimed at "thin and light" devices

Source: Intel

If you remember, Intel made a bunch of changes to its chipset branding starting with Meteor Lake, dropping the "Gen" and "i" brandings that the company has carried for years and years. That came to fruition with the likes of the Intel Core Ultra 7 165H, and the company is now expanding that lineup to include non-Ultra entries. That's where the Intel Core U Processor Series 1 comes in. Note that these are still Raptor Lake chips, which is, well, a bit confusing.

SKUs Core / Threads P-Core Boost clock Base TDP Intel Core 7 150U 10 (2+8) 5.4 GHz 15W Intel Core 5 120U 10 (2+8) 5.0 GHz 15W Intel Core 3 100U 6 (2+4) 4.7 GHz 15W

These are lower-powered chips aimed at lighter devices that consume less power, but it still has some pretty decent capabilities. There's Wi-Fi 6E support along with PCIe Gen 3 12 lanes and support for four Thunderbolt 4 ports. Devices with these processors are expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2024, with details to come from Intel's partners soon.