Samsung shows off 17-inch slidable display for PCs

Intel held its Innovation 2022 Day event today, where it introduced the 13th-generation Intel Core processors for the desktop. However, that wasn’t all we saw during the day-one keynote. Intel had Samsung Display’s CEO, JS Choi, on stage to show off a prototype of a 17-inch slidable” display for PCs – a world first.

Essentially, this allows you to turn a 13-inch panel into a much larger 17-inch display simply by pulling on it, which unrolls a hidden portion of the screen. We’ve seen concepts like this in some phones, including an unreleased smartphone from LG that was in the works before the company shut down its mobile division. In fact, we’ve only really seen this kind of display in concepts, as no phones with it have been released yet.

Similarly, that’s all this is for now – a concept. There’s a very good chance we’ll see devices implement this technology, but there are some challenges with a display like this. The technology might work well for a tablet, but some concessions will have to be made to fit this kind of screen on a proper laptop. That being said, a tablet could likely include a magnetically-attached keyboard that doesn’t interfere with this mechanism, so it’s not completely unreasonable to imagine a product that makes use of it.

In the past couple of years, we’ve seen some hardware manufacturers adopt foldable displays, including in laptops like the ThinkPad X1 Fold and the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. The form factor has yet to fully catch on, and Samsung Display’s CEO even stated that “foldable is gone” with the introduction of a slidable display. It remains to be seen when and if companies will launch products that actually feature this technology, but a good bet is probably next year’s CES event in January. We generally tend to see innovative new products at that event, even when they’re some time away from release.

Source: Intel

Via: The Verge