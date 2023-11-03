Key Takeaways Intel is set to release its Xeon W-2500 series processors as competitors to AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series.

The upcoming chips will have increased core counts compared to their predecessors, making them more powerful for multi-threaded workloads.

The most notable processor in the lineup is the W7-2595X, which will have 26 cores, 52 threads, and a 3.5GHz base frequency, among other impressive specifications.

With AMD announcing its Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series processors recently, Intel is seemingly set to release its competitors. A new leak has now seemingly revealed some key specifications of the upcoming Xeon W-2500 series 'Sapphire Rapids Refresh' processors for HEDTs (High-end Desktops) and workstations. The upcoming chips are said to share the same platform as their predecessors, but with more powerful hardware.

The leak comes from well-known tipster @yuuki-ans, who shared a slide with the rumored details about several SKUs in the next-gen lineup. For starters, the new chips are reportedly designed for Socket LGA 4677 like Intel’s existing W-2400 series processors, meaning they should also be compatible with W790 motherboards. The image also suggests that the upcoming processors will come with increased core counts compared to the Xeon W-2400 series, potentially making them more powerful in multi-threaded workload.

As can be seen in the screenshot posted by the tipster, the most notable processor in the W-2500 series is the W7-2595X, which will reportedly be a 26-core, 52-thread part with 3.5GHz base frequency, up to 4.8GHz boost frequency, 48.75 MB of L3 cache and a 250W TDP. In comparison, the W7-2495X offers 24 cores, 28 threads, and 45MB of cache. Next in line is the Xeon W7-2575X, which comes with 22 cores, 44 threads, 3.0GHz base clock, 4.8GHz boost clock, 45MB L3 cache, and a 240W TDP.

Some of the other SKUs in the lineup are the W5-2565X with 18 cores and 36 threads, the W5-2555X with 14 cores and 28 threads, the W5-2545 with 12 cores and 24 threads, and the W3-2535 with 10 cores and 20 threads. Lastly, there's the entry-level W3-2525, which is an 8-core, 16-thread part with 3.5GHz base frequency, 4.5GHz max TurboBoost frequency, 22.5MB of L3 cache, and a 175W TDP. All the chips are set to support quad-channel DDR5-4800 memory and 64 PCIe Gen 5 lanes.