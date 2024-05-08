Key Takeaways Intel clarified that using the "Intel Default Setting" profile is the right solution for the crashing issues with 13th and 14th gen K SKU processors.

Applying the baseline power delivery setting limits the potential of your motherboard without any practical gain, according to Intel.

As long as your motherboard sticks to the default setting, you should face no crashing issues, but benchmark tests are needed to confirm stability.

Last month, motherboard manufacturers like ASUS and Gigabyte started pushing BIOS updates rolling out the "Intel Baseline Profile" option to fix the stability issues in 13th and 14th-gen Core i9 processors, some of the best CPUs you can buy now. However, Intel has recently clarified that the BIOS profile is meant for a different purpose and doesn't truly fix the problem.

What did Intel say?

In the latest statement, Intel clarified that implementing the "Intel Default Setting" profile is the right solution for the crashing issues on PCs with 13th and 14th gen K SKU processors. According to Intel, the default setting profile has thermal and power delivery features and power delivery profiles based on motherboard capabilities, whereas the baseline profile is only a power delivery guidance for different types of motherboards.

The best-quality motherboards can handle higher power levels and therefore shouldn't use the baseline power delivery setting, as per Intel. In fact, it recommends the highest power delivery profile compatible with the motherboard design, though the maximum current (ICCmax) should never exceed 400A. Long story short, applying the baseline profile limits the potential of your motherboard without any practical gain, per Intel.

Below is the full official statement from Intel (via hardwareluxx):

Several motherboard manufacturers have released BIOS profiles labeled 'Intel Baseline Profile'. However, these BIOS profiles are not the same as the 'Intel Default Settings' recommendations that Intel has recently shared with its partners regarding the instability issues reported on 13th and 14th gen K SKU processors. These 'Intel Baseline Profile' BIOS settings appear to be based on power delivery guidance previously provided by Intel to manufacturers describing the various power delivery options for 13th and 14th Generation K SKU processors based on motherboard capabilities. Intel is not recommending motherboard manufacturers to use 'baseline' power delivery settings on boards capable of higher values. Intel's recommended 'Intel Default Settings' are a combination of thermal and power delivery features along with a selection of possible power delivery profiles based on motherboard capabilities. Intel recommends customers to implement the highest power delivery profile compatible with each individual motherboard design as noted in the table below:

Will it really solve the problem?

According to Intel, as long as your motherboard sticks to the default setting, you should face no crashing issues. Intel gave its motherboard partners a deadline of May 31 to implement the "Intel Default Settings" profile, so we'll not know whether implementing Intel's recommended setting will offer more stability at the expense of CPU performance until we run benchmark tests. We'll likely have answer to this question by the end of this month.