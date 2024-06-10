Key Takeaways Snapdragon X CPUs gain popularity among major OEMs, challenging Intel in the Windows CPU space.

Qualcomm surpasses AMD in OEM support, leading to anticipation and hype within the Windows community.

Qualcomm's impressive roadmap hints at expanding Snapdragon X Elite to other form factors, posing tough competition for Intel in 2024.

The latest announcement of Snapdragon X-powered laptops has created a triangular contest in the Windows CPU space. While Intel is still the market leader, the Santa Clara-based company has been facing heat from AMD and Qualcomm lately. Among these two, Qualcomm poses a greater threat to Intel.

The rivalry between Intel and AMD goes back decades. Although AMD has had some impressive mobile CPUs in the last few years, they never really posed significant challenges to Intel due to limited availability, lack of interest from OEMs, and several other factors. With the Snapdragon X CPUs, Qualcomm seems to have covered the basics and can actually be a formidable competitor to Intel.

All the major OEMs are onboard

AMD never had such a warm welcome from Windows OEMs

Both the Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus CPUs received a dream start from Windows OEMs. Unlike AMD, Qualcomm managed to convince all the major Windows laptop manufacturers like Asus, Samsung, Dell, HP, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Acer, and, of course, Microsoft to bundle their latest and greatest Snapdragon X series CPUs.

That wasn’t really the case with AMD. Team Red never had as many OEMs on board for a new CPU. As a result, AMD couldn’t generate such hype and anticipation in the Windows community.

Microsoft even held a dedicated event to showcase some of the exclusive Windows AI features and launch Snapdragon X-powered Copilot+ PCs from the Surface team and third-party manufacturers. Not only that, these newly announced laptops are already available for pre-order from day one, something that we don’t usually see with Intel or AMD.

Support for flagship hardware

A Dell XPS or HP Spectre running an AMD CPU never came to life

Getting major OEMs onboard is one thing, and pushing them to bundle your most powerful CPU with their flagship lineup is a totally different game. Take AMD for example. Even after partnering with popular OEMs like HP, Asus, and Lenovo, AMD CPUs never found a place in their flagship lineup.

The HP Spectre and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 series were Intel-exclusive. AMD had struck a deal with Dell (in their Alienware series), but their CPUs were never a part of the XPS series. Microsoft also had limited Surface Laptop SKUs for AMD processors.

Qualcomm seems to have done a much better job here. Microsoft swept away their Intel-powered Surface Laptop and Surface Pro under the Business lineup, and announced a redesigned Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X CPUs.

Dell and Samsung have bundled the same with their high-end XPS and Galaxy Book lineup, respectively. HP took the Intel to Qualcomm transition as an opportunity, and completely revamped the naming scheme for their laptop lineup. Unlike AMD, Qualcomm’s premium CPUs are definitely being complemented by premium hardware from Windows OEMs.

Availability

AMD always had limited availability worldwide

Unlike AMD, availability shouldn’t be an issue with Qualcomm. As mentioned, all the latest Copilot+ PCs are already up for pre-order in the US. Other companies have also started teasing wide availability in other countries. For instance, in regions like India, it was always challenging to find a capable AMD-powered laptop. Both the offline and online stores were completely dominated by Intel. Also, Team Blue always had a number of SKUs and customization options for customers. Now that Qualcomm has partnered with nine OEMs and has dozens of devices in the pipeline, you shouldn’t have a hard time finding a Snapdragon-powered laptop in your local area.

Impressive roadmap

Qualcomm’s future plans should make Intel sweat

Right after Microsoft’s event in May, Qualcomm held its first keynote at Computex 2024. The company hinted at expanding the Snapdragon X Elite to other form factors, too. The company gave a sneak peek at an all-in-one PC and a Snapdragon-powered mini PC during the presentation. Snapdragon X Elite is a powerful CPU, and it’s an obvious step forward for Qualcomm to expand it into other form factors. These devices could truly rival Apple’s Mac Mini and iMac lineup, and would be a dream come true for many Windows enthusiasts.

Tough days ahead for Intel

It’s quite evident that Qualcomm has stolen the limelight in 2024, and can snatch a significant market share from Intel and AMD in the coming quarters. Although Intel is on the back foot, the company promises to bounce back strong with the Lunar Lake processors that are scheduled to arrive in Q3 2024. But until we see them in action, run benchmarks, and compare them with Snapdragon X Elite, it’s sufficient to say that Qualcomm is ahead in AI and efficiency numbers.