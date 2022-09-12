Intel teases 6 GHz clock speeds for 13th Gen Raptor Lake desktop CPUs

The next generation of desktop CPUs is imminent, with Intel soon to follow AMD’s Ryzen 7000 reveal. As we edge closer to a full reveal of what to expect from the upcoming Raptor Lake CPUs, aka, 13th Gen, Intel has issued a little tease of its clock speeds.

The news comes courtesy of Windows Central’s Daniel Rubino, out of the Intel Technology Tour going on in Israel right now. And it turns out that Raptor Lake is going all the way to 6 GHz. Or it is on at least one CPU.

Learning a lot today about Intel’s forthcoming 13th Gen Raptor Lake. Learning a lot today about Intel’s forthcoming 13th Gen Raptor Lake. I will have more to share later, but the behind-the-scenes stuff about the dev cycle is really interesting. #IntelTechTour pic.twitter.com/0tBECxDn6L — Daniel Rubino (@Daniel_Rubino) September 12, 2022

Raw clock speed isn’t the end of the tale, of course. And some of the skeptics may well suggest Intel leading with this tease is a counter to AMD’s 5.7 GHz clock speed on it’s next Ryzen 9. There is one key difference, though. Intel’s claim is of a stock clock speed of 6 GHz, while AMD is talking boost clock.

Nevertheless, the accompanying graphic does suggest that at least one variant of the 13th Gen Intel Core i9 will have an out-of-the-box 6 GHz clock speed. And for a little added showing off, one has already hit an 8 GHz overclock. For us mere mortals, that’s not particularly relevant, but it’s neat nonetheless. Single and multi-core performance is going to be more important than flexing muscles over big numbers.

What 13th Gen doesn’t yet have is a release timeline beyond “2022”. We’re approaching the final quarter of the calendar year, though, so you can’t imagine the wait is going to be much longer. Intel does have an event scheduled for the end of September so there’s every chance we could hear more then.

Source: Windows Central