Intel has been teasing Thunderbolt 5 for nearly a year now, but today, the company has finally fully unveiled the technology. Thunderbolt 5 will deliver up to a 120Gbps bandwidth, three times more than Thunderbolt 4, with support for more and faster displays as well as more powerful charging capabilities, all using a single cable.

Thunderbolt 5 has a lot more bandwidth

The big draw with Thunderbolt 5 is just how much data it can carry using a single USB Type-C cable, and with Thunderbolt 5, that's going up to 120Gbps, tripling the 40Gbps offered by Thunderbolt 4. There's a bit of a caveat to this, however, as this bandwidth is only achieved when using a dedicated transmission mode.

Essentially, the Thunderbolt 5 connection has four lanes carrying 40Gbps each, and in a standard configuration, it will use two lanes in each directional, providing 80Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth, double what Thunderbolt 4 offers. But if it detects a scenario where more bandwidth is required, such as extremely high-resolution displays, Thunderbolt 5 can reconfigure the lanes so that three of them are going in on direction, allowing your computer to transmit 120Gbps of data while receiving up to 40Gbps.

This incredibly high bandwidth allows support for all-new display configurations, with up to three 4K displays running at 144Hz being supported, and support for dual 6K displays is now the minimum. There's good news for gamers, too, with Intel promising support for displays up to a whopping 540Hz refresh rate.

Of course, the increased bandwidth will also benefit external storage and GPUs leveraging the Thunderbolt connections. The USB data protocol now also supports up to 20Gbps bandwidth, though the minimum requirement stays at 10Gbps. Thunderbolt 5 supports DisplayPort 2.1, USB4 v2.0 (80Gbps), and PCIe 4.0.

240W charging is coming

Another change coming with Thunderbolt 5 is support for charging your computer at up to 240W, making this a viable solution for more power-hungry laptops, such as those for creators or gaming rigs. It's worth noting that 240W charging support is optional, though. The minimum power delivery requirement for laptops is140W.

With Thunderbolt 4, 140W was the maximum charging speed, while only 100W was required. As for the minimum power delivery required for accessories, it stays at 15W.

Thunderbolt 4 isn't going away

Interestingly, Intel isn't using Thunderbolt 5 as a straight-up replacement for Thunderbolt 4. Instead, Thunderbolt 5 is made for enthusiasts who can really benefit from this increased bandwidth and capabilities of the new connector. The company expects adoption to be much faster among content creators, gamers, and workstation users. Users in office productivity scenarios and in general will still be using Thunderbolt 4 for the foreseeable future.

Thunderbolt 5 also seemingly won't be built into Intel's next-generation processors. Intel is launching the technology through a discrete chip, codenamed Barlow Ridge. You can expect to see Thunderbolt 5 start to appear in devices in 2024.