Key Takeaways Thunderbolt Share enables lightning-fast file transfers and screen sharing between Thunderbolt-enabled PCs at incredible speeds.

It requires at least one PC or accessory to be certified, limiting compatibility for existing PCs until laptops with Thunderbolt Share support are released later this year.

Third-party accessory makers will offer Thunderbolt Share docks in the second half of the year, potentially making it more accessible.

Intel has announced Thunderbolt Share, a new technology solution that allows two Thunderbolt-enabled PCs to communicate with each other at either Thunderbolt 4 or Thunderbolt 5 speeds. The solution is available to install today on existing PCs with supported hardware, but before you get too excited, beware that there some strange restrictions in place here.

What Thunderbolt Share can do

Thunderbolt Share is a genius, yet simple concept. Thunderbolt 4 and 5 already offer incredibly high speeds, with up to 40Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth on Thunderbolt 4 and 80Gbps for Thunderbolt 5. Typically, you'd use those speeds for accessories and peripherals, but what if you could leverage that connectivity to link two PCs directly.

That's exactly what Thunderbolt Share does, and that means you can move files faster than ever between computers. On top of that, Intel says the low-latency connection also enables screen sharing with keyboard and mouse control, so you can easily control the two computers with a keyboard and mouse while retaining a smooth experience that's (presumably) much better than other solutions.

Plus, Thunderbolt Share works when connecting two laptops directly, but also when two laptops are connected through a supported docking station or monitor, so you can extend the range of the connection somewhat.

What you need to use Thunderbolt Share

The problem is Thunderbolt Share isn't going to work with every existing PC. While the software is available to download and install on every Thunderbolt-capable laptop or PC, you need more than that. At least one of the PCs in the connection, or an accessory, needs to be certified for Thunderbolt Share by the manufacturer, meaning if you have a PC today, it probably won't work unless you connect it to a laptop released later this year.

With that being said, laptops with Thunderbolt Share support will become available in the second half of the year, coming from brands like Lenovo, Acer, and MSI, while accessory makers will also make docks supporting the feature. Based on Intel's wording that you need "one PC or Thunderbolt accessory" to be certified for Thunderbolt Share, you might be able to link up existing PCs as long as you buy a dock that is certified. Thunderbolt docks with support for Thunderbolt Share will also come in the second half of the year, so you have a more affordable way to take advantage of it.