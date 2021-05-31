Intel announces new ultrabook CPUs, hitting 5GHz in the U-series

It’s COMPUTEX, which means that there are some in-bound announcements from Intel. They range from new U-series CPUs to a new 5G modem. First up is the new Core i5-1155G7 and Core i7-1195G7.

The U-series Core i7 already had two tiers, the Core i7-1165G7 and Core i7-1185G7, but this is another level. The base clock speed is a bit lower than the 3GHz Core i7-1185G7, but the single-core turbo speed of the Intel Core i7-1195G7 is the first U-series processor to hit 5GHz. It uses Intel turbo Boost Technology 3.0.

The Intel Core i5-1155G7 doesn’t get 5GHz, but the effect is the same. It has a slightly lower base clock speed and a slightly higher Turbo speed. The amount of Iris Xe execution units remains the same – 80 in the Core i5 and 96 in the Core i7 – but the max frequency is boosted by 50MHz. It’s now 1.4GHz in the Core i7-1195G7 and 1.35GHz in the core i5-1155G7.

Intel is also promising big performance improvements over its competition. Note that even in its press release, Intel is calling these Windows chips, so the competition here is AMD.

Intel said that there’s an overall 25% performance advantage over its competition, meaning the Ryzen 7 5800U. And indeed, the examples that Intel chose to show do absolutely beat out its AMD counterparts. Intel also touted big gaming boosts over the competition.

Intel says that more than 60 designs with the new Core i5-1155G7 and the 5GHz Core i7-1195G7 should be available by this holiday season.

“We’ve taken the world’s best processor for thin-and-light Windows laptops and made the experience even better with the addition of our two new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics,” said Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobility Client Platforms. “In addition, we know real-world performance and connectivity are vital to our partners and the people that rely on PCs every day, so we’re continuing that momentum with more platform capabilities and choice in the market with the launch of our first 5G product for PCs – the Intel 5G solution 5000.”

There’s one more thing, which is actually pretty notable. The company announced Intel 5G Solution 5000, an M.2 5G modem for PCs. You might recall that Qualcomm recently did the same, and it’s all about putting 5G in x86 laptops. You might recall that back in 2019, Intel stopped developing its own 5G, and later it partnered with MediaTek. It promised to deliver in 2021, and now here we are.

It comes at a time that there are already plenty of Intel-powered 5G PCs that use Qualcomm modems. It’s just that now, Intel is going to have its own solution, just hardware from Fibocom and firmware from MediaTek.

By the end of this year, Acer, ASUS, and HP are set to be the first to use Intel 5G Solution 5000, and they’re going to be PCs with U-series and PCs with H-series processors. It’s expecting 30 designs going into 2022.