Intel Unison is the latest way to bring your phone's content to your PC, as long as it has modern Intel processors. But what else can it do?

You may have heard talk of Intel Unison recently, which makes sense because it's a pretty exciting tool. Intel announced Unison in September 2022, saying it would help users transfer content from their phones to their PC wirelessly. It's not too different from something like the Phone Link app that ships with Windows 11, but Intel Unison will actually work with iPhones, which makes this all the more exciting.

If you want to know more about Intel Unison, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up everything you need to know about this tool.

What is Intel Unison?

Unison is the result of Intel's acquisition of a company called Screenovate near the end of 2021. While that name may not be the most familiar, Screenovate developed an app called Dell Mobile Connect, which served a similar purpose as Unison. That app was exclusive to Dell PCs, however, while Intel Unison is much more widely available. Because of the acquisition, Dell Mobile Connect has since been discontinued, so think of Intel Unison as its successor.

The purpose of Intel Unison is to make content from your phone easily accessible on your PC. Many of us spend a lot of time working at a desk on a laptop or PC, and it's not always convenient to grab your phone to check your notifications. With Unison, you can see those notifications on your PC, but you can also check messages, photos, and even transfer files directly between your PC and phone.

Microsoft ships a Phone Link app with Windows 11 that achieves many of these features, but it does so less effectively. For one, it only works with Android phones, so you're out of luck if you're an iPhone user. What's more, even in the Android world, Phone Link heavily favors Samsung and Surface phones, so the experience is limited and not as reliable with other brands. Intel Unison should work just as well on any brand of phone.

Will Intel Unison work on my PC?

With Intel currently being the biggest force in the PC market when it comes to processors, you'd probably expect Intel Unison to only work on PCs with the company's processors. Indeed, that's the case, at least officially.

Intel says Unison will only work on laptops with Intel Evo certification, and specifically only 12th-generation models or newer. On top of that, Intel Evo certification is only available for some laptops, so it's not guaranteed you'll be able to use Unison.

However, it seems like you can install and use Intel Unison on any PC, at least right now. We've tried installing it on a laptop with an AMD Ryzen processor, and it seems to work just fine, and there have been similar reports elsewhere. Still, it's fair to expect that the experience may be limited or pared down if you have an AMD or Arm-based processor. It's also possible Intel plans to block these processors in the future, and this is just an oversight in the current release.

What can Intel Unison do?

As we've mentioned, the point of Intel Unison is to bring content from your phone to your PC, including notifications, messages, photos, and more. Here's a closer look at some of the features it offers.

File transfer

3 Images

Close

The first tab you'll see in the Intel Unison app is for file transfers, and they work both ways. On PC, this page only shows a Browse files button so you can send files to your phone. There's also a Downloads button in the bottom left corner that takes you to a folder of files transferred from your phone.

On the phone, you can see a history of files sent to and received from the PC.

Gallery

The next feature in Intel Unison is the gallery. This lets you see photos, videos, and albums from your phone directly on your PC. You can browse and view your photos much more easily this way, and you can also transfer them to your PC without having to touch your phone.

Messages

Another important feature is the ability to view SMS messages from your phone. The app will sync all of your messages, and you can view them, reply to them, or start a new conversation, all from your PC.

Calls

Intel Unison can also make and receive calls through your phone. In this section, you can see all your contacts from your phone, plus a number pad if you want to dial a number manually. The app will connect to your phone and start the call without any additional input.

Notifications

Finally, Intel Unison can also get notifications from your phone, so you can see messages from other messaging apps and anything else that might be important to you. As long as there's an active Bluetooth connection, notifications from your phone will pop up on your PC. However, you can disable pop-ups in the app's settings, in addition to hiding sensitive content in notifications. You can also see all your notifications inside the app itself.

How can I install Intel Unison?

While Intel's official website still lists it as coming soon, the Intel Unison app is already available for Windows, iOS, and Android, so you can link your phone to your PC right now and start using it. You can use the links below to install the app on your devices.

You'll need to install the app on both devices and then use the app on your phone to scan a QR code on your PC. After that, as long as Bluetooth is enabled on both devices, your content will sync automatically.