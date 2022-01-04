Intel unveils 12th-gen P- and U-series CPU SKUs for ultrabooks and convertibles

Today at CES, Intel’s focus was mostly on its S-series processors – which are for desktop PCs – and H-series CPUs – which are mostly for gaming laptops and mobile workstations. It also offered up some details of the new generation of U-series chips, along with the all-new P-series. As the firm has detailed in the past, the all-new P-series is for powerful ultrabooks, coming in at 28W. The U-series will once again come in two tiers; UP3 at 15W and UP4 at 9W.

They all use Intel’s new hybrid technology, including big P-cores (performance cores) and little E-cores (efficiency cores). The P-cores handle the tasks that require the most power, while the E-cores can handle the rest, such as background tasks. It uses Intel Thread Director to know which tasks are best for which cores.

While Intel has offered 28W SKUs of its U-series before, it’s never had an entire tier dedicated to it. That’s where the new P-series comes in, and you’re going to see it in a lot of laptops that would have traditionally had regular 15W U-series chips. In telling us the SKUs, it tells us a lot about the processors themselves.

Processor Number Processor Cores Processor Threads Performance Cores Efficient Cores L3 Cache Max Turbo Frequency (P-cores) Max Turbo Frequency (E-cores) Base Frequency (P-cores) Base Frequency (E-cores) Processor Graphics Max Graphics Frequency Processor Base Power Max Turbo Power Intel vPro Core i7-1280P 14C 20T 6P 8E 24MB 4.8GHz 3.6GHz 1.8GHz 1.3GHz 96EU 1.45GHz 28W 64W Enterprise Core i7-1270P 12C 16T 4P 8E 18MB 4.8GHz 3.5GHz 2.2GHz 1.6GHz 96EU 1.4GHz 28W 64W Enterprise Core i7-1260P 12C 16T 4P 8E 18MB 4.7GHz 3.4GHz 2.1GHz 1.5GHz 96EU 1.4GHz 28W 64W Essentials Core i5-1250P 12C 16T 4P 8E 12MB 4.4GHz 3.3GHz 1.7GHz 1.2GHz 80EU 1.4GHz 28W 64W Enterprise Core i5-1240P 12C 16T 4P 8E 12MB 4.4GHz 3.3GHz 1.7GHz 1.2GHz 80EU 1.3GHz 28W 64W Essentials Core i3-1220P 10C 12T 2P 8E 12MB 4.4GHz 3.3GHz 1.5GHz 1.1GHz 64EU 1.1GHz 28W 64W

As you can see, these are actually pretty beefy chips, so you’re going to see a lot of thin and light machines that are made for performance. At best, they’ll have 14 cores, something we’ve never seen at this tier, with six performance cores. The Core i7-1280P has a max turbo frequency of 4.8GHz in the P-cores, which is pretty solid.

Perhaps more interesting is the U-series. The traditional U-series, now referred to as UP3, is what you’ve historically seen in premium ultrabooks like the Dell XPS 13, HP Spectre x360 13, Surface Laptop, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, and so on.

Processor Number Processor Cores Processor Threads Performance Cores Efficient Cores L3 Cache Max Turbo Frequency (P-cores) Max Turbo Frequency (E-cores) Base Frequency (P-cores) Base Frequency (E-cores) Processor Graphics Max Graphics Frequency Processor Base Power Max Turbo Power Intel vPro Core i7-1265U 10C 12T 2P 8E 12MB 4.8GHz 3.6GHz 1.8GHz 1.3GHz 96EU 1.25GHz 15W 55W Enterprise Core i7-1255U 10C 12T 2P 8E 12MB 4.7GHz 3.5GHz 1.7GHz 1.2GHz 96EU 1.25GHz 15W 55W Essentials Core i5-1245U 10C 12T 2P 8E 12MB 4.4GHz 3.3GHz 1.6GHz 1.2GHz 80EU 1.2GHz 15W 55W Enterprise Core i5-1235U 10C 12T 2P 8E 12MB 4.4GHz 3.3GHz 1.3GHz 0.9GHz 80EU 1.2GHz 15W 55W Essentials Core i3-1215U 6C 8T 2P 4E 10MB 4.4GHz 3.3GHz 1.2GHz 0.9GHz 64EU 1.1GHz 15W 55W Pentium 8505 5C 6T 1P 4E 8MB 4.4GHz 3.3GHz 1.2GHz 0.9GHz 48EU 1.1GHz 15W 55W Celeron 7305 5C 6T 1P 4E 8MB 1.1GHz 0.9GHz 48EU 1.1GHz 15W 55W

What’s really interesting about the UP3 chips is that they only have two performance cores. Historically, these chips have been quad-core, except for a single 10th-gen SKU that had six cores. Keep in mind that while Intel released the tables about SKUs, it didn’t say anything else about these chips, so we don’t know the usual benchmarks and performance comparisons that it usually talks about.

You can be pretty sure, however, of two things. For one thing, Intel is planning to outperform the previous generation. The other is that it’s planning to outperform AMD. How it’s planning to do so is unclear. A lot of the new laptops we’re seeing that would historically use UP3 processors are getting the new P-series chips. Intel is also targeting Apple’s M1, so we’ll have to learn more than this is all formally announced.

Also, note that there’s a Pentium and a Celeron on there, both of which are penta-core. Having one performance core and four efficiency cores is reminiscent of Lakefield, Intel’s first attempt at hybrid processors.

Finally, we have UP4, which is the successor to Y-series. It’s made for very thin and light devices, which can even be fanless. With these, the core counts are the same, but everything is turned down to 9W instead of 15W.

Processor Number Processor Cores Processor Threads Performance Cores Efficient Cores L3 Cache Max Turbo Frequency (P-cores) Max Turbo Frequency (E-cores) Base Frequency (P-cores) Base Frequency (E-cores) Processor Graphics Max Graphics Frequency Processor Base Power Max Turbo Power Intel vPro Core i7-1260U 10C 12T 2P 8E 12MB 4.7GHz 3.5GHz 1.1GHz 0.8GHz 96EU 0.95GHz 9W 29W Enterprise Core i7-1250U 10C 12T 2P 8E 12MB 4.7GHz 3.5GHz 1.1GHz 0.8GHz 96EU 0.95GHz 9W 29W Essentials Core i5-1240U 10C 12T 2P 8E 12MB 4.4GHz 3.3GHz 1.1GHz 0.8GHz 80EU 0.9GHz 9W 29W Enterprise Core i5-1230U 10C 12T 2P 8E 12MB 4.4GHz 3.3GHz 1GHz 0.7GHz 80EU 0.85GHz 9W 29W Essentials Core i3-1210U 6C 8T 2P 4E 10MB 4.4GHz 3.3GHz 1GHz 0.7GHz 64EU 0.85GHz 9W 29W Pentium 8500 5C 6T 1P 4E 8MB 4.4GHz 3.3GHz 1GHz 0.7GHz 48EU 0.8GHz 9W 29W Celeron 7300 5C 6T 1P 4E 8MB 1GHz 0.7GHz 48EU 0.8GHz 9W 29W

Intel’s focus today was very much on its new desktop and H-series SKUs. A formal announcement is set to arrive this spring, which could mean anything from Mobile World Congress to Computex. Still, many of the laptops being announced today use these chips. That includes Dell’s XPS 13 Plus, HP’s Elite Dragonfly, and much more.