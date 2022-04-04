Intel vPro vs AMD Ryzen PRO: What are the key differences and which one’s better?

Picking the right laptop or a desktop PC that can handle your day-to-day workloads isn’t exactly an easy process. From choosing the right processor to figuring out the amount of RAM and storage you need, there are plenty of things to scratch your head over. And in addition to these basic components, you’ll often come across the term ‘Intel vPro’ or ‘Ryzen PRO’. Well, if you are wondering what they are and want to know if you really need them, then you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’re going to take a look at the Intel vPro vs AMD Ryzen PRO comparison to tell you all about these technologies.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Navigate this article:

What are Intel vPro and AMD Ryzen PRO?

At its core, both Intel vPro and AMD Ryzen PRO technologies are made for enterprise/business use. As a part of Intel’s vPro or AMD Ryzen PRO platform, you get some additional features with which you can expect things like improved security, stability, easy management features, top-notch performance, and more. So while the processors themselves are doing all the heavy lifting, it’s these extra features that make these platforms more lucrative as enterprise solutions.

Intel recently upgraded its vPro technology with the launch of its new 12th-gen Alder Lake mobile chips. The Intel vPro now goes beyond just the basic standards of a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) or network format support. You now get a set of management tools that cater to a specific set of users. For instance, an IT department rep of an enterprise can access a remote machine via vPro’s remote management tools whenever there’s a need for assistance. The remote assistance feature can also be used to diagnose problems, deploy software updates, and more.

Intel is also expanding its vPro family with two new platforms to includes chips from its portfolio:

Intel vPro Enterprise: This platform is built for large-scale businesses and companies with a global workforce.

This platform is built for large-scale businesses and companies with a global workforce. Intel vPro Essentials: This particular platform is more tailored for small businesses that may not necessarily need the advanced scalability that comes with vPro Enterprise.

AMD also offers a similar set of features, but the Ryzen PRO SKUs are different from the regular consumer chips that you may have heard of. For instance, the AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 6950H is the best AMD Ryzen PRO processor out there which is essentially a locked variant of the Ryzen 9 6900HX for enterprise solutions. You can check out the different SKUs from both Intel and AMD in the section below.

Security is a big factor to consider when it comes to enterprise machines, and we think both Intel and AMD handle it very well with their own platforms. Both vPro and Ryzen PRO chips offer great security features that go beyond what the operating system and hardware offer to protect your sensitive data. For starters, both Intel and AMD have worked with Microsoft to offer Secured-Core PCs that keep you safe at all times from firmware and OS vulnerabilities. This is crucial, especially when a new version of the software is released. Notably, AMD has a three-layer security system that works in tandem with the OS and hardware to protect your data. AMD’s both Ryzen 5000 and 6000 series chips add a Shadow Stack to the chip’s architecture to help prevent software attacks. These chips also have a memory guard to protect your PC’s memory.

Intel vPro chips also offer a good set of security features for their enterprise customers. There’s a Hardware Shield that’s exclusive to the Intel vPro platform. And just like in the AMD system, this feature operates below the OS level to enhance the overall security of your PC. Intel vPro chips also get a secure boot sequence thanks to virtualization-based security (VBS) reinforcement. Notably, we’re looking at a bunch of security features with the Hardware Shield including Intel Threat Detection Technology, Intel Total Memory Encryption, Intel Trusted Execution Technology, and more.

These features can be a little overwhelming for average PC users, but it becomes an easy pill to swallow since they’re deployed and managed by IT departments within an organization. As an end-user, all you need to know is that both AMD and Intel enterprise platforms have ample security features baked into them. It’s just a matter of picking the right SKU based on your use case.

Intel vPro and AMD Ryzen PRO SKUs

Intel’s new 12th-gen processor lineup has a wide variety of vPro SKUs to choose from. That’s great because you’re bound to find a vPro processor in each category, be it the high-end H-series chips for workstations, P-series chips for thin and light office notebooks, or entry-level machines powered by the U-series. Not to mention, this will allow you to find a vPro-based Intel machine across different price points too. With that out of the way, here’s a quick look at all the vPro compatible processors in each of the Alder Lake mobile chip series:

Intel Alder Lake H-series vPro processors:

Specification Intel Core i9-12900HK Intel Core i9-12900H Intel Core i7-12800H Intel Core i7-12700H Intel Core i5-12600H Intel Core i5-12500H Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E) Threads 20 20 20 20 16 16 Base Frequency 2.5GHz (P-core) | 1.8GHz (E-core) 2.5GHz (P-core) | 1.8GHz (E-core) 2.4GHz (P-core) | 1.8GHz (E-core) 2.3GHz (P-core) | 1.7GHz (E-core) 2.7GHz (P-core) | 2.0GHz (E-core) 2.5GHz (P-core) | 1.8GHz (E-core) Max Turbo Frequency 5.0GHz (P-core) | 3.8GHz (E-core) 5.0GHz (P-core) | 3.8GHz (E-core) 4.8GHz (P-core) | 3.7GHz (E-core) 4.7GHz (P-core) | 3.5GHz (E-core) 4.5GHz (P-core) | 3.3GHz (E-core) 4.5GHz (P-core) | 3.3GHz (E-core) L3 Cache 24MB 24MB 24MB 24MB 18MB 18MB Default TDP 45W 45W 45W 45W 45W 45W Max Turbo Power 115W 115W 115W 115W 95W 95W Processor Graphics 96EU 96EU 96EU 96EU 80EU 80EU Intel vPro Essentials Enterprise Enterprise Essentials Enterprise Essentials

Intel Alder Lake P-series vPro processors:

Specification Intel Core i7-1280P Intel Core i7-1270P Intel Core i7-1260P Intel Core i5-1250P Intel Core i5-1240P Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E) Threads 20 16 16 16 16 Base Frequency 1.8GHz (P-core) | 1.3GHz (E-core) 2.2GHz (P-core) | 1.6GHz (E-core) 2.1GHz (P-core) | 1.5GHz (E-core) 1.7GHz (P-core) | 1.2GHz (E-core) 1.7GHz (P-core) | 1.2GHz (E-core) Max Turbo Frequency 4.8GHz (P-core) | 3.6GHz (E-core) 4.8GHz (P-core) | 3.5GHz (E-core) 4.7GHz (P-core) | 3.4GHz (E-core) 4.4GHz (P-core) | 3.3GHz (E-core) 4.4GHz (P-core) | 3.3GHz (E-core) L3 Cache 24MB 18MB 18MB 12MB 12MB Default TDP 28W 28W 28W 28W 28W Max Turbo Power 64W 64W 64W 64W 64W Processor Graphics 96EU 96EU 96EU 80EU 80EU Intel vPro Enterprise Enterprise Essentials Enterprise Essentials

Intel Alder Lake U-series vPro processors:

Specification Intel Core i7-1265U Intel Core i7-1255U Intel Core i5-1245U Intel Core i5-1235U Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E) Threads 12 12 12 12 Base Frequency 1.8GHz (P-core) | 1.3GHz (E-core) 1.7GHz (P-core) | 1.2GHz (E-core) 1.6GHz (P-core) | 1.2GHz (E-core) 1.3GHz (P-core) | 0.90GHz (E-core) Max Turbo Frequency 4.8GHz (P-core) | 3.6GHz (E-core) 4.7GHz (P-core) | 3.5GHz (E-core) 4.4GHz (P-core) | 3.3GHz (E-core) N/A L3 Cache 12MB 12MB 12MB 12MB Default TDP 15W 15W 15W 15W Max Turbo Power 55W 55W 55W 55W Processor Graphics 96EU 96EU 80EU 80EU Intel vPro Enterprise Essentials Enterprise Essentials

On AMD’s side, you’ll find these Ryzen PRO processors in both the Ryzen 6000 as well as the older Ryzen 5000 series of mobile processors. Together, these CPUs range from 15W to 45W, which means you’ll find both entry-level and more power-efficient chips to high-performance chips for high-end workstations. Here’s a quick look at all the available AMD Ryzen PRO SKUs across the two series:

AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series Mobile Processors

Specification AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 6950H AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 6950HS AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 6850H AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 6850HS AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650HS AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650U Cores 8 8 8 8 8 6 6 6 Threads 16 16 16 16 16 12 12 12 Base Frequency 3.3GHz 3.3GHz 3.2GHz 3.2GHz 2.7GHz 3.3GHz 3.3GHz 2.9GHz Max Boost Frequency 4.9GHz 4.9GHz 4.7GHz 4.7GHz 4.7GHz 4.5GHz 4.5GHz 4.5GHz Default TDP 45W 35W 45W 35W 15-28W 45W 35W 15-28W Graphics Model AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 660M AMD Radeon 660M AMD Radeon 660M GPU Compute Units 12 12 12 12 12 6 6 6 Node 6nm 6nm 6nm 6nm 6nm 6nm 6nm 6nm

AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors

Specification AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5675U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5475U AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5450U Cores 8 8 6 6 4 4 Threads 16 16 12 12 8 8 Base Frequency 2.0GHz 1.9GHz 2.3GHz 2.3GHz 2.7GHz 2.6GHz Max Boost Frequency 4.5GHz 4.4GHz 4.3GHz 4.2GHz 4.1GHz 4.0GHz Default TDP 15W 15W 15W 15W 15 15W Graphics Model AMD Radeon Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics GPU Compute Units 8 8 7 7 6 6 Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm

Which one should you buy?

If you are a casual user who is shopping for a personal computer to handle your basic day-to-day workloads, then you don’t need to worry about either. We say that because both Intel vPro and AMD Ryzen Pro branded PCs aren’t intended for the average user. These computing platforms are best suited for business purposes. And in most cases, the laptops based on these platforms will be deployed to you through a business or an enterprise. This means, there’s a very good chance that you may not even get an option to choose between the two. But in case you do get to pick between an Intel vPro or an AMD Ryzen PRO-based machine, then we’d say the decision should come down to the processor you want to use. It’s the overall performance of the processor that matters the most, at the end of the day.

Intel has the new 12th gen Alder Lake vPro processors for business whereas AMD has its new Ryzen 6000 processors with PRO technologies for businesses. While Intel’s new 12th gen processors have shown a significant performance improvement, AMD’s new 6000 series chips are also looking very promising. We’re yet to pit Intel’s 12th gen vPro against the AMD Ryzen 6000 series PRO business/enterprise notebooks for a head-to-head comparison, but it’s safe to say that both platforms have some capable machines that can handle even the most demanding workloads with great power efficiency. If you are hung up on which platform to pick, then we suggest you check out the extra features included with the machine. Modern Intel vPro laptops, for instance, will have support for Thunderbolt 4. AMD 6000 series mobile processors only support USB 4, which is based on the Thunderbolt 3 specification.

Intel vPro and AMD Ryzen PRO: Laptop Availability

The availability of the laptops also plays a huge role in deciding which one to pick. While both Intel and AMD have announced their new processors, laptop OEMs are still taking their time to bring the new Intel vPro and AMD Ryzen PRO laptops to the market. You can distinguish between a vPro/AMD Ryzen PRO laptop and a regular one by looking for a branding that’s physically displayed (with the CPU sticker). Alternatively, you can also look at the specs to find out more. There’s not a lot of info about the availability of AMD Ryzen PRO laptops just yet. The Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 is the one that we know of for now. You can check out our Lenovo ThinkPad Z series hands-on to learn more about that notebook.

On the Intel vPro side, there are already a handful of these compatible notebooks out there. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the first vPro laptops out there. Dell’s new Latitude 7330 notebook is also a vPro compatible machine that can be deployed with enterprise features, but it’s not available to purchase just yet. We’ll add a link to buy the new Latitude notebook soon. In the meantime, check out the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 notebook that’s powered by Intel’s new 12th gen vPro compatible processors.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is one of the first enterprise notebooks to be powered by Intel's new 12th Gen vPro processors. See at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 The Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 is one of the first notebooks to be available with AMD's new Ryzen 6000 PRO series processors. See at Lenovo

We’ll continue to monitor this space to add more compatible notebooks to the collection. Alternatively, you can also keep an eye on our collection of the best laptops to stay updated with the best SKUs out there. If you are shopping for some desktop CPUs for your new PC build, then be sure to stop by our collection of the best CPUs too.