By all accounts, 2024 was a lackluster year for PC hardware, especially for graphics cards. Next-gen GPUs that were originally slated to launch in the last few months of the year got pushed to 2025, and the RTX 40 series Super refresh failed to achieve anything of note. In contrast, 2025 could turn out to be much more interesting than people think.

Despite my apprehensions about Nvidia's RTX 5000 series, I'm excited about the desktop GPU market, thanks to Team Blue and Team Red. With several developments finally taking concrete shape, we can expect Intel and AMD to duke it out as Nvidia plays its own separate game. AMD has course-corrected with its RX 9000 series (not a typo), while Intel's Battlemage has the potential to be the dark horse of 2025's gaming GPUs.

Nvidia has left AMD and Intel in unfamiliar territory

Intel vs. AMD is no longer about CPUs alone

For a multitude of reasons, right or wrong, Nvidia rules the GPU market with an iron fist. Almost every discussion about GPUs and graphics software involves benchmarking AMD with the latest trend set by Nvidia. Team Green managed to convince the majority of gamers that ray tracing is important, cornering market share and selling overpriced GPUs every generation. AMD, on the other hand, was left playing second fiddle.

"AMD vs. Intel" was always about CPUs — they never found themselves competing in the GPU space until now. AMD has exited the high-end desktop GPU market as far as RDNA 4 is concerned. The company finally stopped playing catch-up with Nvidia, deciding to focus on mid-range and budget GPUs with its RX 9000 series cards (they're skipping the 8000 nomenclature). However, Team Red probably didn't expect Intel's second-gen Arc Battlemage GPUs to offer any real competition.

Intel's Battlemage series launched with a bang in the form of the Arc B580, striking the perfect balance between performance, price, and software reliability. This trifecta places Team Blue in a much better position than anyone hoped for. Sure, Intel's Alchemist series was mostly fine for budget buyers, but this time around, the company isn't planning to stop there. It has signaled to AMD that the mid-range segment in 2025 isn't going to be uncontested either.

Intel's Battlemage is battle-tested

Not an afterthought anymore