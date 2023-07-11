Intel has confirmed that it will no longer be investing in the Next Unit of Compute Business (NUC) arm of its operations. The firm instead will be pivoting to support ecosystem partners, who build similar units. This is a huge change for the PC industry, and will as Intel NUC PCs have proven to be popular as servers, portable desktops, kiosks, and more. Not to forget the enthusiasts who purchase Intel NUC kits to build their own mini PCs.

The news comes in a statement seen in servethehome, and HardwareLuxx, which both had reported on the issue. In the statement, Intel explained that it will stop what it's calling "direct investment" in the NUC business, essentially hinting that it's going to discontinue the NUC Lineup of products. The move will not impact other arms of their business, though like Intel Client Computing Group, or Network and Edge Computing business. Intel also mentioned a transition, this means that current NUC products should still see active support. The full statement from Intel is below.

"We have decided to stop direct investment in the Next Unit of Compute (NUC) Business and pivot our strategy to enable our ecosystem partners to continue NUC innovation and growth. This decision will not impact the remainder of Intel’s Client Computing Group (CCG) or Network and Edge Computing (NEX) businesses. Furthermore, we are working with our partners and customers to ensure a smooth transition and fulfillment of all our current commitments – including ongoing support for NUC products currently in market."

Intel NUC units were pretty popular with PC fans as they came in plenty of variety. The most popular were the barebone systems where you could have purchased the components like RAM, storage, and a CPU, and components from Intel like a motherboard and CPU to complete the package. If you visit the Intel NUC site today you'll see a variation of products, ranging from pre-built Mini PCs, Intel NUC Kits, Intel NUC boards, and even laptop kits. As of recent, Intel has also been making Intel NUC gaming PCs, like the NUC 12 Extreme Raptor Canyon. This shift away from the NUC means that mini PCs might become more popular.