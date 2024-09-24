Intel just unveiled its newest hardware aimed at enhancing AI infrastructure: the Xeon 6 with Performance-cores (P-cores) and the Gaudi 3 AI accelerator. These latest additions are designed to provide high-performance, cost-effective options for businesses looking to scale up their AI operations.

Xeon 6: More Power for AI

Credit: Intel

The Xeon 6 is a big upgrade, offering twice the performance of its predecessor. Intel has packed in more cores, double the memory bandwidth, and built-in AI acceleration. The idea is to make Xeon 6 versatile enough to handle various workloads, from edge computing to large data centers. Whether you’re crunching numbers for machine learning or powering up AI models, Xeon 6 is built to keep things running smoothly across a range of environments.

Gaudi 3: Supercharging AI Tasks

Credit: Intel

For even more muscle in AI tasks, Intel’s Gaudi 3 AI accelerator comes into play. Designed for massive, compute-heavy jobs like generative AI, it features 64 Tensor cores and eight matrix multiplication engines. Translation: it’s built to process neural network computations fast. With 128GB of HBM2e memory and a hefty 24 200-Gigabit Ethernet ports, it can handle large-scale tasks without breaking a sweat.

Gaudi 3 is also optimized for frameworks like PyTorch and advanced AI models from Hugging Face. For companies running deep learning models, this accelerator could make things easier and faster. Intel has already partnered with IBM Cloud to offer Gaudi 3 as a service, making it more accessible for businesses that need scalable AI solutions.

Focus on Efficiency and Cost

Credit: Intel Close

Along with raw performance, Intel is pitching the cost-efficiency of these new products. Both the Xeon 6 and Gaudi 3 are built to offer a solid balance of performance per watt, which means they could lower operational costs for companies running AI workloads at scale. This fits into Intel’s broader plan to provide more flexible AI infrastructure without driving up the total cost of ownership.

Intel’s partnership with Dell Technologies and Supermicro further highlights their strategy to integrate these products into customizable AI solutions. Whether you’re running a smaller operation or a larger enterprise, Intel’s aiming to provide AI tools that fit your specific needs.

“Demand for AI is leading to a massive transformation in the data center, and the industry is asking for choice in hardware, software and developer tools,” said Justin Hotard, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center and Artificial Intelligence Group. “With our launch of Xeon 6 with P-cores and Gaudi 3 AI accelerators, Intel is enabling an open ecosystem that allows our customers to implement all of their workloads with greater performance, efficiency and security.”