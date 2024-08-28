Key Takeaways Intel aims for 17x better AI performance with next-gen Xeon 6 chips.

Xeon W-3500 and W-2500 workstation CPUs offer enhanced AI capabilities.

Workstation processors boast higher frequencies, memory support, and AI training speeds.

With Intel in the middle of an AI-based hardware race, it's pulling out as many stops as it can. We've seen it discuss how it wants to achieve 100 TOPS of AI performance in its next generation of CPUs, but it also wants to discuss what it's up to with its new Xeon processors. Turns out, Intel has been hard at work ensuring that its Xeon 6 chips can handle AI workloads, improving its performance by 17x over four years.

Intel states that Xeon 6 will feature 17x better AI performance

As announced in an Intel press release, the company has been improving how well its new Xeon processors can tackle AI tasks. Roger Chandler, the Intel vice president and general manager, had a lot of good things to say about the company's advancements:

“The newest MLPerf results show how continued investment and resourcing is critical for improving AI performance. Over the past four years, we have raised the bar for AI performance on Intel Xeon processors by up to 17x based on MLPerf. As we near general availability later this year, we look forward to ramping Xeon 6 with our customers and partners.”

Intel breaks down more what it means with its 17x claim in the press release. The figure is based on the AI processing power of the third generation of Xeon CPUs when computing a natural language processing model. Even when Intel compares Xeon 6 with the fifth-generation chips, it still manages an impressive increase of 1.9x in AI processing.

Intel also announces the Xeon W-3500 and W-2500 workstation CPUs

Intel also took some time to publish a press release on the Xeon W-3500 and W-2500 workstation CPUs. Intel states that these chips will help people in the workplace to get more AI tasks done, and faster.

The Xeon W-3500 will feature 60 Performance-cores and 120 threads, which adds up to eight more cores over the previous W-3400 chips. Meanwhile, the Xeon W-2500 processor stack uses 26 Performance-cores and 52 threads, two cores above its predecessor, the W-2400.

Intel is rolling out these two chips starting today, and we'll see systems using these chips as early as September. In terms of price, Intel is weirdly coy over how much they'll go for - all it claims is that the range of new Xeon W chips "starts at $609 (Xeon w3-2525) and scales to $5,889 (Xeon w9-3595X)," which is a pretty huge margin for the W-3500 and the W-2500 to fall into.

Finally, Intel took the time to list out everything these two processors can achieve: