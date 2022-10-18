Intel’s new Arc driver gets ready for Gotham Knights and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Day-one drivers from Nvidia and AMD for new games are commonplace but now we’ve got to throw Intel into that ring. Especially since team blue’s drivers are the source of much discussion since the launch of the Arc dedicated GPUs. The latest drivers have just been posted for all Intel Arc GPU owners and gets things prepared for some big releases coming this week.

Primarily the 31.0.101.3491 driver seems to cover upcoming games rather than fixes. Included are:

Gotham Knights

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Gotham Knights is one of the first batch of big titles to support Intel’s XeSS upscaling technology. This is in addition to DLSS and FSR 2, but if you have an Arc you probably want to use XeSS. It’s a fairly big release week with Uncharted and A Plague Tale: Requiem also landing. At least for now Intel is on the ball with new drivers, so we’re hoping that continues.

Listed in the release notes are a swath of known issues that presumably Intel is working on fixes for. These cover games such as Spider-Man Remastered, Genshin Impact, Call of Duty:Vanguard, and God of War. But there are also known issues in professional apps such as Premiere Pro and Lightroom, which may not be able to use GPU acceleration right now.

Intel is also acknowledging a host of issues with Arc Control, the companion app which has been the subject of a fair bit of criticism. To check all the known issues be sure to read the full release notes, there are a few of them.

That said, it seems to have been a mostly successful launch for Intel Arc so far. The A770 and A750 quickly sold out in the U.S. and Europe, with the first restock since also flying off the shelves. Grab the latest driver for yourself from the Intel Support Site.

