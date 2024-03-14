Key Takeaways Intel's new Core i9-14900KS processor smashes the 6.0GHz CPU clock speed barrier for impressive performance without manual overclocking.

With 24 cores and 32 threads, the Intel Core i9-14900KS offers up to 15% better gaming and 74% better compute-intensive task performance.

The Intel Core i9-14900KS has a 150W base power draw and supports up to 192GB of DDR5-5600 or DDR4-3200 RAM, making it a top choice for gamers and creators.

Intel has launched the new Core i9-14900KS desktop processor with record-breaking stock clock speeds. Capable of boosting up to 6.2GHz, the Intel Core i9-14900KS offers impressive performance without the need for manual overclocking. This high burst speed limit is perfect for gamers and creators who require as many instructions to be processed by each core as possible. With the rise of cores and threads, many applications and games are still heavily reliant on per-core clock speeds, something the Intel Core i9-14900KS excels at.

Smashing the 6.0GHz CPU clock speed barrier

While the 14th-generation Intel Core range of processors isn't short of fast chips, the unlocked Core i9-14900KS is a whole different beast. We were fans of the Intel Core i9-14900K with Lead Technical Editor Adam Conway noting "The Intel Core i9-14900k is the high-end refresh of the older Raptor Lake process that intends to succeed the i9-13900k." However, the actual upgradability argument from the 13th generation of Intel chips was a difficult sell. This latest CPU should offer better performance that would warrant the replacement of an older Intel LGA 1700 chip.

As well as boosting beyond 6.0GHz, the Intel Core i9-14900KS has 24 cores and 32 threads. 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores make up the package with 36MB of Intel's Smart Cache for storing quick-access data. Intel states the latest processor offers up to 15% better gaming and 74% better compute-intensive task performance gen-over-gen thanks to the boosted clock speeds and Intel's Application Performance Optimization (APO). We'll have an Intel Core i9-14900KS in hand soon enough to see how much of an improvement this CPU is, so remain tuned to XDA for test results and further findings.

Specifications Socket LGA 1700 Cores 8 P-cores, 16 E-cores Threads 32 Boost Clock Speed 6.2 GHz PCIe 5.0 Cache 36 MB RAM support DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 TDP 150W Price (MSRP) $699

Intel didn't simply wish to create the fastest desktop-class processor available on the market. Although the company worked hard to make it a viable choice for those who don't wish to create a high-power desk-mounted radiator, the 14900KS has a 150W base power draw which is a 25W increase on the 14900K, which we found to be a little too power-hungry. The aforementioned APO is also relatively limited for the time being, but we expect additional games to be supported.

Other tidbits from the announcement include support for up to 192GB of DDR5-5600 or DDR4-3200 RAM. No new socket or chipset will be released and the same Z690 or Z790 motherboard should work just fine with the latest BIOS updates applied. Just be prepared for a rather steep asking price. The company has made one of the best Intel CPUs available today for $699.