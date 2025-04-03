Summary Intel Unison is being discontinued – Intel has announced that the app will be retired by the end of June 2025, though it's unclear if it will completely stop functioning or just stop receiving updates.

Alternatives are available – Microsoft Phone Link, Smart Connect (for Motorola), KDE Connect, GlideX, and AirDroid are some options, though each has its own limitations compared to Unison.

Unison’s key advantage was broad compatibility – Unlike Microsoft's Phone Link, which works best with select devices, Intel Unison supported all Android 9+ and iOS 15+ phones without exclusivity restrictions.

Intel isn't having the best time, with industry veteran and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates criticizing the company after missteps with Raptor Lake and Arrow Lake CPUs. However, after the exit of Pat Gelsinger, the company's new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, has admitted "past mistakes" and plans to refocus on engineering. While these are the company's long-term vision, the semiconductor giant has chalked out another plan that will have an immediate impact on both PC and phone users.

Intel has announced that it'll discontinue Intel Unison, an app that allows users to connect their Windows PC and Android or iPhone devices. And you don't have much time to find the best alternatives.

Intel Unison won't be here for too long

Upon opening Intel Unison on Windows PCs, the app displays a pop-up message notifying users about its retirement. The message says that the Intel Unison app "...is approaching sunset at the end of June 2025." However, it doesn't provide any additional useful details, leaving it unclear whether the app will cease to exist after that date or whether only further developments will stop. Either way, Intel recommends that users look for alternative solutions that connect Windows PCs and phones.

Intel hasn't specified the date, but according to HP's support page, the app will be discontinued effective June 30, 2025. And that means you can use the app to connect your PC and your phone to check phone notifications on your PC, messages, photos, and even transfer files directly between the two devices until that data. However, their days are numbered, as Intel is set to retire the Unison app in the next couple of months, three years after launching it in 2022.

What apps can replace Intel Unison?

There are several apps that offer a cross-device experience between a PC and an Android or an iPhone. The Microsoft Phone Link app is quite popular and offers tons of useful features that even Intel Unison doesn't have, like the ability to run phone apps on PCs. However, the issue with Microsoft's Phone Link is that it works best with supported handsets like the Galaxy S25.

While Intel Unison doesn't have as many capabilities as Microsoft's cross-device app, one major win for the app is that it supports all phones running Android 9 or above and iOS 15 or above. Unlike Microsoft's Phone Link, it doesn't have exclusive features for select Windows laptops and phones. If you've a Motorola phone, you can also install the Smart Connect app to replace the Unison app on your PC. If you want something privacy-focused, KDE Connect is another great alternative to Intel Unison. You can also try apps like GlideX, AirDroid, and BlueStacks to run Android apps on your PC, transfer files between two devices, and more.