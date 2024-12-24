When Intel's Arrow Lake chips were released, the tech world was hopeful that the company would release a generation of processors without the issues of the previous two. So far, that's been true enough, as Arrow Lake doesn't appear to have the same overvoltage issue that led to Raptor Lake and its refresh deteriorating prematurely.

But, that's the only good news out of the release, as the Intel Core Ultra 2 launch came with its own laundry list of issues. Performance was all over the map, with reviewers having wildly different benchmark results, often from the same setup. RAM compatibility appears to be another large issue, with some kits refusing to boot with XMP settings and others refusing to boot at all.

Intel has investigated since the launch and found some things that didn't line up with its internal testing, promised updates to fix the performance issues, and quickly released a succession of updates, both to Windows and to motherboard manufacturers who rushed out new BIOS versions. Except, the performance doesn't appear to have improved, and we've noticed RAM compatibility regression with the kit that we used for one of our Arrow Lake reviews.

Inconsistent benchmarks and Windows weirdness was everywhere

Arrow Lake's launch didn't go smoothly, with performance issues that persisted after trying every troubleshooting step we'd learned in our years of testing. Some of these issues were clearly BIOS bugs with settings not being changed properly, like voltages on DDR5 RAM when XMP was enabled. Others were Windows issues, as changes to the power plan helped, even if they didn't fix everything.

To Intel's credit, they took immediate ownership of the issues, saying that optimization issues were the culprit, and promising some fixes before the end of the year. The company also said that it didn't notice these issues with internal testing and was slightly confused as to why reviews had shown otherwise. Whatever was happening, the message was ,"we hear you, we're looking into it, and we'll endeavor to fix it."

Intel promised it could fix things

Internal testing before launch was inconsistent with review benchmarks