Amid fierce competition from rivals and negative press surrounding the Raptor Lake debacle, Intel announced that it'd given up on 20A for the upcoming Arrow Lake processors, making the optics even worse. No matter what reservations you have about Intel, the company has big plans for the future, some of which have now been accidentally unveiled by one of the employees.

Intel is working on Cobra Core for its future x86 processors

Image credit: Intel

We already know from Arrow Lake CPU leaks that it will use Lion Cove P-cores, which you'll also find on the recently launched Lunar Lake CPUs. Intel also has plans to upgrade the Core architecture to enable its future CPUs to deliver high performance. A part of this plan is to materialize Royal Core and Cobra Core.

As first spotted by Gamma0Burst, Mentions of Royal Core and Cobra Core have recently been found on the LinkedIn profile of one of the company's employees (via VideoCardz). Based on the details that have emerged, Cobra Core will be a new architecture for x86 processors and will be designed to achieve "more power efficiency" and "high performance" compared to Intel's rivals. However, beyond that, nothing concrete about Cobra Core has come up from the employee's LinkedIn profile.

Cobra Core won't see the light of day immediately after Arrow Lake

Intel will take time to work on Cobra Core and is unlikely to introduce it in the Arrow Lake successor. That simply means we might not see it in Nova Lake CPUs, which are rumored to launch in 2026. Instead, Nova Lake CPUs are expected to feature Royal Core architecture. Rumor also has it that instead of fully implementing Royal Core to Nova Lake, the company will introduce its benefits gradually across different CPUs that come after Nova Lake. For example, the Nova Lake CPU will reportedly feature Royal Core 1.0, while its successor, Beast Lake is expected to have Royal Core 1.1. Cobra Core is said to be an upgrade to the Royal Core. And that means you'll have to wait a few more years after the Nova Lake launch to build a PC with a Cobra Core CPU.