It seems that people aren't so pleased with Intel's recent events. After evidence began bubbling up that Intel was selling defective 13th and 14th-generation chips, the company noted that they were suffering irreversible damage due to no fault of the consumer. And while Intel did state it would fix the issue with a patch, it riled some feathers when it declared that it wouldn't be pulling products from shelves or offering a recall. Now it seems that the market has had enough, as Intel has been slapped with both a class-action lawsuit and a hefty 30% overnight drop in its stock.

Intel's reputation takes a nasty spill after a lawsuit and a stock drop

There's quite a lot to unpack here, so let's do it piece by piece. First of all, Tom's Hardware reported on how Intel is getting hit by a class-action lawsuit over how it's handling the Raptor Lake situation. The company has confirmed that it's extending its warranty by two years; however, the lawsuit filers are concerned that Intel may not actually be honoring the warranty in the first place. As such, testimony is currently being gathered to see how people have been affected by the bug.

Now, about that stock crash. Tom's Hardware is back with a report that, in the space of 24 hours, Intel's stock plummeted 30%, slicing $39 billion off of the company's value. The website also notes that Intel's overall market capitalization has halved since the start of the year.

While the Raptor Lake issue certainly didn't help shareholder confidence, it likely wasn't the only reason for the stock fall. Intel has also announced that it's laying off 15,000 people worldwide and that it made a loss in the second quarter, which was likely the straw that broke the camel's back for stakeholders.

While Intel has a strong lineup of products coming up, the recent handling of the Raptor Lake issue may have severely damaged consumer trust in the company, thus leading to people getting cold feet about purchasing brand-new Intel products. As such Intel will have to navigate the upcoming rough waters carefully if it wants to stay ahead in the processor game.