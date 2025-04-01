Summary Intel's new CEO openly acknowledges past failures in somber keynote.

Those are some of the quotes from Intel's new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who made his first public appearance as the leader of Intel during the company's Vision event. It's not what you expect to hear from a tech CEO in 2025, especially one that's been bleeding money for the better part of a year. Seemingly making up for lost time, the keynote grounded itself in Intel's "past mistakes," embracing the dire position the company is in rather than running from it.

A new beginning for Intel?

Not much has changed