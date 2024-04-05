Key Takeaways Intel XeSS 1.3 boosts FPS and visuals in games with improved AI technology for better gameplay experience.

New XeSS version enhances graphical reconstruction, anti-aliasing, and resolution upscaling for detailed visuals.

XeSS 1.3 offers new quality options for resolution scaling, providing more detail with less strain on hardware.

What do you think of when you think about AI in games? The most obvious kind is how AI can revolutionize games by allowing developers to perform feats that would otherwise be impossible or extremely tedious for a human being to do. However, there's a lot of work going into making games run better on our hardware using AI. Intel has shown off its new tech with XeSS 1.3, which can both help improve your framerates and make your games look better.

Intel reveals its new XeSS 1.3 technology

Image Credit: Intel

As announced on Intel Gaming Access, the chip giant is working on XeSS version 1.3. This is a step up from its existing XeSS technology, which already does a great job with both improving your FPS in games and reducing the number of graphical oddities you'll see while you play. First up, Intel showed off the framerate improvements over the regular version of XeSS and unoptimised games. While the extra gain in FPS over XeSS is nothing to go crazy for, you won't find anyone complaining that they're getting more frames for less effort.

Intel XeSS 1.3 improves graphical artifact elimination over regular XeSS

What's more impressive is what the new version does for fixing graphical annoyances. With XeSS 1.3, Intel is introducing a new AI model that does a better job of giving you better visuals than its predecessor. As Intel puts it:

Through model optimizations, additional training, and in particular on difficult visual elements, the new XeSS version delivers more detailed reconstruction, better anti-aliasing, less ghosting, and more temporal stability.

Intel showed off how good this new tech is in a video shown above, and the improvement is as clear as night and day.

Intel XeSS 1.3 improves resolution upscaling over regular XeSS

On top of all that, XeSS 1.3 will also introduce updated pre-set quality options for upscaling. This will use the AI's power to upscale your game's resolution while your GPU continues to render it at its normal size, giving you more detail for less effort on your hardware's part. Again, XeSS 1.3 shines over its older brother, with a handy table breaking down everything you need to know about these quality levels and what they do:

Preset Resolution scaling in previous XeSS versions Resolution scaling in XeSS 1.3 Native Anti-Aliasing N/A 1.0x (Native resolution) Ultra Quality Plus N/A 1.3x Ultra Quality 1.3x 1.5x Quality 1.5x 1.7x Balanced 1.7x 2.0x Performance 2.0x 2.3x Ultra Performance N/A 3.0x

All in all, Intel's XeSS 1.3 technology looks set to make major improvements on its already-impressive technology. And while the tech giant hasn't revealed when XeSS 1.3 will release for public use, we can't wait to use it for ourselves.