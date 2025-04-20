A few years ago, 3D scanners were primarily viewed as tools for high-end industries or specialized laboratories. They were expensive and often too complex for the average user. However, with advancements in technology, the process has become easier, thanks to cheaper 3D scanners and user-friendly software. Now, you can even get a good hand-held 3D scanner for less than $1000, and everyone, whether they are tinkerers or not, can use it to create their designs. There are also good 3D scanner apps for smartphones that work incredibly well.

In addition to its use in high-end industries, people are finding clever ways to utilize a 3D scanner in their day-to-day lives. Actually, I tried using it to prepare my 3D printing files, and I was amazed. Below are some of the interesting applications of 3D scanning that you should be aware of.

Related Galaxy Note 10 3D Scanner app is here along with Samsung's Discord integration Samsung announced that Galaxy phones will have exclusive Discord integration and that the Galaxy Note 10 will have a 3D scanner app. Both are now live.

5 It is utilized in reverse engineering

Recreate already existing products and parts