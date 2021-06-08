[Update: Websites start coming back online] It’s not just you, the entire internet is down right now in some parts of the world

Update 1 – 6th June, 2021 – 10:59 UTC: Fastly says that they have identified a fix, as websites begin to come back online. The article has been preserved below.

It appears that huge chunks of the internet have been taken down, possibly thanks to a service outage at Fastly, an American cloud computing services provider. The company began reporting problems a little while ago and, around the same time, several websites went down with it. Such websites include Twitch, Reddit, some Twitter services, The Guardian, The Verge, Vogue, CNN, and some Amazon services in the U.S., just to name a few.

Outages like this are extremely rare, and very few last more than a couple of minutes. In 2020, a Cloudflare outage caused some major websites to go down for just under half an hour in different regions across the world, and it took just under two hours to be fixed entirely.

Update 1: Fastly begins to come back online

Fastly has said that they have identified the problem and are currently implementing a fix. Websites are beginning to come back online, though some are still slow to load. Others still remain down, however, it seems that services are beginning to return to normality.

This story is developing…