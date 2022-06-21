[Update: Coming back up] Large parts of the Internet are down due to a Cloudflare outage

If you just started your day by logging into your daily routine websites and got greeted by a “500 Internal Server Error”, then know that you are not alone. Large parts of the Internet are down, and the cause for it appears to be an outage at Cloudflare. Affected websites and services include Discord, Omegle, Feedly, Zerodha, Groww, Upstox, Buffer, Medium.com, and more.

As Cloudflare’s status website indicates, the service is investigating widespread issues with its network. Consequently, users are experiencing errors and timeouts when reaching Cloudflare’s network or services.

The Cloudflare team is aware of the current service issues and is working to resolve as quickly as possible. Updates can be followed here. https://t.co/22Yiyu3lKJ — Cloudflare (@Cloudflare) June 21, 2022

As the status website mentions, the issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented. Cloudflare has not mentioned what part of its service is facing an outage, but common guesses could be its Sites and Services API or its CDN and DNS. In the past few months, we have also seen outages at Amazon and Facebook render good chunks of the internet down and useless, indicating how reliant we are on specific infrastructure providers for our daily internet needs.

Cloudflare is an internet infrastructure provider, commonly used for its CDN (content delivery network) and DNS services, and other allied services. CDNs cache websites and then attempt to serve the page from a server that is geographically nearest to the user requesting the page. This decreases the loading time for the page.

Update: Issues resolved, websites coming back up

The issues with Cloudflare are now reported to be resolved, and services are coming back online. However, you may still be experiencing some issues with your loading speed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details…