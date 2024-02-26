Key Takeaways Bring the nostalgic cassette tape vibe into the modern era with an internet radio housed in a tape case.

There are instructions for building your own kit, including a transparent screen and cassette tape shell 3D printing files.

Choosing an internet radio over FM gives better reception and the ability to load custom stations.

If you feel nostalgic for cassette tapes, why not bring them into the modern era? While it's a lot harder to purchase a Sony Walkman these days, you can still capture the essence of cassette tapes while giving a 21st-century spin to them. Someone has created an internet radio housed within a tape case and a sleek, transparent screen. And best of all, the creator released a guide so you can make your own.

Bringing cassette tapes into the modern era

You can see all the instructions on building this amazing kit on Instructables (via Hackaday). It includes links to all the parts you need to replicate the project at home, including the amazing transparent screen. The creator also included links to STL files for the cassette tape shell so you can 3D print them. Once you have all the parts, the guide takes you through the steps of making your very own internet radio.

Image Credit: indoorgeek

The creator opted for an internet radio over an FM one because of how hard it was to get a good reception with a tiny antenna. By swapping to an internet radio, the range is only limited to wherever you can get a Wi-Fi signal, which makes it perfect for listening to while at home. Plus, moving to internet radio stations means you can load up the device with stations that you want to listen to instead of relying on local radio stations.

Despite already making an impressive gadget, the creator is already thinking up ways of improving upon it. For example, he's considering adding an audio spectrum analyzer that moves along with the song. However, even if he never gets around to implementing it, this radio is still a fantastic venture for anyone who's tired of making projects with their Raspberry Pi 5.