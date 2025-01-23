Summary The self-hosted Speedtest Tracker app can monitor internet performance easily.

Detailed logs help you identify and tackle connectivity issues effectively.

The app empowers you to hold ISPs accountable with data-driven evidence.

As someone who’s been working remotely for well over a decade, reliable internet connectivity isn’t just essential — it’s non-negotiable. Whether it’s researching for an article, joining a video call, or catching up on YouTube, inconsistent internet performance can seriously hamper productivity — and leisure. Speed drops, intermittent lags, or latency issues aren’t always consistent; they come and go, making it challenging to hold your internet service provider accountable. In fact, a poor ISP can make investing in the best Wi-Fi routers futile. To address this problem, I’ve been using a Docker-based app to track my internet speed and uptime. Here’s how it worked out.

Why I needed a reliable internet tracker

Inconsistent internet impacts productivity

Like many, I’ve often wondered if my internet connection truly lives up to the speed and reliability promised by my ISP. Lately, downloads have taken longer than expected, Netflix has been buffering when it shouldn’t, and my video calls frequently drop to a disappointing 480p. Reaching out to the ISP was often futile — intermittent issues rarely showed up during spot checks. Without hard historical data, it’s difficult to prove the problem isn’t in my imagination. That’s when I discovered Speedtest Tracker.

This Docker-based service is simple in scope but packs all the features needed to run speed tests and maintain logs of past results. Its functionality goes well beyond basic testing, making it an excellent tool to have in your arsenal — no matter if you're a home networking enthusiast or just diagnosing a problem.

Setting up Speedtest Tracker

If you're well-versed with Docker, it takes seconds to get it up and running

If you’re familiar with Docker, setting up Speedtest Tracker is straightforward. Unlike most of my Docker services, which run on a NAS, I decided to spin up this container on my Mac. Downloading the Linux Server image from within the Docker Desktop app takes seconds. After that, you only need to configure a few environment variables and an API key, all clearly labeled on the well-documented website.

Once set up, you access the service through a web-based front end. The interface is refreshingly simple, with a bright yellow “Speedtest” button prominently displayed at the top right corner. Below it, large panels show the latest download and upload speeds, as well as ping times. For most users, that’s all you’ll ever need.

Further down, you’ll find graphs displaying overall download speed trends and average speeds. These can be toggled to show 24-hour, weekly, or monthly timelines, helping you identify peak congestion periods or instances of degraded connectivity. Similar graphs are available for upload speeds, ping times, jitter, and latency.

Detailed logs and granular insights

Uncovering the data behind your internet’s performance is key to tackling issues

If you need detailed logs to back up complaints about poor connectivity, the results tab provides a neatly tabulated view of all past tests, including the servers used. You can double-click individual results for granular details such as latency, packet loss, and more. You can even leave notes under specific results to mark anomalies.

This data comes together to provide actionable, verifiable insights that can be shared with an ISP technician. You can also export the logs as a CSV file if needed.

While I didn’t enable it, the app offers integrations with services like Slack, Telegram, and Discord to push notifications whenever a speed test is run.

One of the biggest advantages is that the service is self-hosted. Not only do you retain full ownership of your data, but you also get accurate metrics since the data isn’t routed through additional servers. As a firm believer in maintaining control over my data, I appreciate how this tool ensures that my internet performance metrics remain private and secure.

Room for improvement

A great piece of software that falls just short of perfect

While the service is nearly perfect, a few areas could be improved. Currently, scheduled speed tests can only be set up through the Docker interface by configuring a cron job with environment variables. For someone familiar with Docker, this isn’t complicated, but a GUI-based scheduler would make the process much easier, especially when adjusting configurations.

Some features, like the public dashboard and embeddable graphs, are also somewhat complicated to set up and require diving into the documentation. Since I didn’t need these features, I skipped them.

Empowering yourself with data

While not essential, a service like Speedtest Tracker is an incredibly useful tool for anyone wanting to optimize their broadband performance. For me, having a detailed log of my internet’s performance has led to more productive conversations with my ISP. For example, when I noticed consistent slowdowns during peak hours, I was able to share my data and push for a resolution. The ability to back up complaints with hard evidence made all the difference.

