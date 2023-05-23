XDA is a website that covers a vast array of content, and with the impeccable growth of artificial intelligence and machine learning, we've found ourselves covering a lot of chatbots like ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Bing Chat, along with the technology underpinning them, such as GPT-4. As a section, XDA Technical has really grown since it was started at the beginning of the year, and interest in AI and ML isn't going anywhere. That's why we've opened up the XDA Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning forums, the logical next step in our continuous focus on our core technical audience.

At the moment, we only have a general forum opened that will serve as your one-stop-shop to all things in AI and ML, but should the need arise, we can open additional sub-forums for more tailored discussions. As we look to expand our coverage in these topics, we'll be keeping an eye on the forums to find interesting and engaging content that we can then share with our readers here on the XDA Portal, too.

There's so much going on in the AI and ML world, and with advancements being revealed each and every day, it's hard to keep up. We're really excited to aid you in your following of the space, as not only will we be covering some of the content shared there, but we'll be sure to keep you up to date and share the content that we find as well.

If you want to get involved in the discussion on our new forums, be sure to check them out at the link below. We're really excited to push further into artificial intelligence and machine learning, particularly as the reception to the content that we've published so far has been engaging and thought-provoking.

XDA Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning forums