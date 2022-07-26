Introducing the new and improved XDA TV – revisiting the Galaxy S3 with Android 12

There’s no better way to start an announcement but with a confession: making videos is hard, and making good videos that people will eagerly watch is even more so. With those challenges in mind, XDA started its YouTube journey back in 2011, back when the platform itself was still figuring itself out. A few years down the line, we confess that we hit a few roadblocks, and the frequency of our content declined. But this is what we want to put behind us, as we are proud to announce the revival of XDA’s YouTube channel in the XDA 2.0 era!

We’re renewing our focus on videos and YouTube again in 2022. Under the leadership of Executive Producer Alex Dobie, XDA’s YouTube channel will focus on high-quality and deeper dives into the technology that everyone loves. We’ll also be adding the XDA touch to our video uploads, taking the opportunity to talk about niche content that we at XDA proudly serve. In addition, our overall topic choice will reflect our recent success with content expansion into Computing and Smart Home, with more to come as XDA’s identity grows over the years.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

So what is next? Expect a timelier and consistent content calendar, diverse topics that set us apart, and a key focus on quality that will allow us to keep our viewers engaged throughout the video. This includes better storytelling and much better visuals than what you have seen from us in the past. The 2022 Retro Review series is a preview of what is to come, and what better device to kick things off than the Samsung Galaxy S3 which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year.

We’re very excited to welcome you along on our new adventure, so do give it a watch and let us know what you think! And as they say over in the land of YouTube, like, share, and subscribe if you enjoy the content!