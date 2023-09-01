Since XDA launched over 20 years ago, computing has been at the heart of everything that we do. We started out as a Windows development community, after all, and are named after the O2 Xda. That evolved into Android, and more recently, we’ve expanded into being an all-encompassing tech site. If it’s got a processor in it and you compute with it, we probably cover it.

Today, we’re announcing the next stage of XDA’s evolution: We’re going to be embracing computing. Whether it’s Windows, Mac, Linux, Intel, AMD, or anything along those lines, we’ll be there. And we're really excited about it.

The future of XDA

You've probably noticed that XDA has already been continuing to ramp up computing content over the last three years. From reviews of laptops, CPUs, graphics cards, SSDs, and more, to deep dives on things like security vulnerabilities, we've been there. Here's how we're bringing that to the next level going forward.

Nerding out about computing

At XDA, we love computing. It’s who we are; it’s who we’ve always been. It’s what we think about, and writing about it is our passion.

First of all, we have opinions — lots of opinions — and we're going to tell you about them. Whether it’s some hot take, an analytical deep dive, or a list of features we’d like to see, we’re going to be writing and nerding out about it.

Secondly, expect to see a lot of reviews. Like anybody who’s enthusiastic about a thing, we want to get our hands on all the products we can. Whether it’s a new laptop, CPU, graphics card, or anything else, we want to test and write about it.

A resource for you to do more

XDA has a long and rich history of being a resource for people who want to mod their smartphones. We plan to do the same thing for PCs. Whether you’re overclocking your PC for the first time or you’re looking for more advanced ways to tweak your computer for more performance, we'll have you covered.

It’s not just about hardware, either. If you’re trying to figure out how to do something on Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, or Linux, we’ve got you there too.

But how will I root my Android smartphone?!

Don’t worry. If you want to root or mod your Android phone, you still can. You’ll find all of that good stuff in the forums, and the XDA community can continue to contribute.

In fact, it’s worth noting that our mobile coverage as a whole isn’t going anywhere. We’re just really leaning into computing.

It’s going to be a lot of fun

When people ask me about my favorite part about working at XDA, my answer is always the same: It’s the team. We really have this incredible group of writers who continue to amaze me with the content they produce every single day. I could not be more excited to see what they create moving forward.

But they’re not the only lifeblood of XDA. You are. You’re our community, our people, the readers that we strive to connect with in every word that we write. If we fail to make that connection, then we’ve failed in our mission. I truly hope that you join us in this next step on XDA’s journey and that you’re as excited about it as we are.