iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta brings support for unlocking with Apple Watch, controller support for DualSense and Xbox, and more

Apple is pushing fresh beta builds of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 to iPhone and iPad family, allowing interested users to try out new features ahead of the public release. Some of the notable additions in this beta include the ability to unlock your phone with the Apple Watch, and support for game controllers from the latest console generation.

iOS 14.5 is a substantial upgrade (via MacRumors) as it introduces several new features, including the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature, dual-SIM 5G support for the iPhone 12 lineup, support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S controllers, and more. With iOS 14.5, Apple now lets you use your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone while you’re wearing a mask. It’s an opt-in feature, and you can find it under Face ID & Passcode settings. Once enabled, you no longer have to manually enter a passcode or take off your mask to unlock the phone as long as you’re wearing your Apple Watch. The Apple Watch authentication only works for unlocking an iPhone, though — for authenticating Apple Pay or App Store purchases, you’ll still need to enter your passcode. Besides being on iOS 14.5 beta, your Apple Watch also need to be on watchOS 7.4, which isn’t yet available to public beta testers.

In iOS 14.5, Apple’s new App Tracking Transparency feature will finally go live for all users. This beta will serve as a final call to app developers to comply with the new behavior. In the final release, apps will need to ask for user consent whenever they want to track user activity across other apps and websites. Facebook is among those who aren’t happy with the new change.

Other notable changes in iOS 14.5 beta include world-wide support for dual-SIM 5G, support for the new Xbox and the Sony PlayStation DualSense controllers, and small design tweaks to Podcast and Music apps.

If you’re interested in trying out iOS 14.5 or iPadOS 14.5 on your device, enroll your device in Apple Beta Software Program by heading to this page. If you’re already on the iOS 14 public beta, head to Settings > Software Update to install this latest beta.