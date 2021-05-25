iOS 14.6 brings support for lossless music, but you still have to wait till June

After rolling out iOS 14.5 last month, Apple is back again with a new software update in the form of iOS 14.6. Aside from fixing a series of bugs and security vulnerabilities, the latest update also brings along several new features to the table, including lossless audio support, Apple Card Family support, and more.

The most notable change in iOS 14.6 is support for Apple Music Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and lossless streaming audio formats. Both these features were announced last week, and while iOS 14.6 lays the groundwork for them, they won’t be enabled until June.

Next up, the new update is finally bringing Apple Card Family support, which was announced in April. Apple Card Family allows you to share an Apple Card with up to five members of your family, including teens. The feature is currently only available in the US.

Elsewhere, iOS 14.6 also adds support for Podcasts Subscriptions in Apple Podcasts. Paid subscribers will have access to exclusive content, ad-free listening, and early access to new content from the likes of NPR, Sony Music Entertainment, The Los Angeles Times, Wondery, and more. Subscriptions will be going live in 170 counties.

The full update changelog for iOS 14.6:

Apple Card Family Apple Card can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group Apple Card Family adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together

Podcasts Subscription support for channels and individual shows

AirTag and Find My Lost mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device

Accessibility Voice Control users can unlock their iPhone for the first time after a restart using only their voice

This release also fixes the following issues: Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock iPhone on Apple Watch Reminders may appear as blank lines Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call iPhone may experience reduced performance during startup



In other news, Apple is set to hold its annual WWDC event on June 7, where the Cupertino giant is expected to detail changes coming to iOS 15, watchOS 8, tvOS 15, macOS 12, and much more.