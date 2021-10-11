iOS 15.0.2 released, fixes bug that secretly deleted user photos, and more

About two weeks ago, an iOS 15 bug that secretly deletes users’ photos was brought up on online platforms. Apple has finally patched this bug in the latest iOS 15.0.2 update. It is currently available to all users worldwide, assuming their devices support iOS 15. This release also fixes other bugs that users have been complaining about.

As per a 9to5Mac report, this update, with a build number of 19A404, also fixes AirTag and MagSafe bugs. The full change log from Apple is available below:

Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message

iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My

AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab

CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback

Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models

So after updating to this version, if you have an AirTag or a MagSafe Wallet, then they should appear in the Find My app as you would expect them to. Other fixes are for the mentioned CarPlay bug and the iPhone 13-specific device update/restore failure.

The previous bug fixes release was iOS 15.0.1, which was seeded about ten days ago. It fixed an issue that was affecting masked iPhone 13 users who tried to unlock their iPhones through their Apple Watches. Apple will continue to bring refinements to iOS 15 and patch the bugs reported by users. So make sure to drop feedback to Apple if you spot any, since that will significantly improve the chances of receiving a fix eventually.

In addition to today’s iOS release, Apple has also seeded watchOS 8.0.1 with bug fixes for the Apple Watch Series 3. The change log from Apple is:

This update includes improvements and bug fixes for your Apple Watch.

Software update progress may not be displayed accurately for some Apple Watch Series 3 users

Accessibility settings may not have been available for some Apple Watch Series 3 users

All users are advised to keep their devices up to date to make sure they have the latest security and bug patches.