iOS 15.1 beta 3 fixes some of the biggest annoyances on the new iPhone 13 Pro cameras

Apple has released the third beta of the upcoming iOS 15.1 to developers and public testers. iOS 15.1 re-enables SharePlay after Apple disabled it before the stable release of iOS 15. It also includes support for adding your COVID-19 vaccine certificates to Apple Wallet and fixes a bug that broke “Unlock with Apple Watch” on the iPhone 13 lineup. The latest beta includes new camera options for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users.

iOS 15.1 beta 3: What’s new?

As per a recent report from 9to5Mac, iOS 15.1 beta 3 includes the following new features and changes:

Auto Macro toggle for iPhone 13 Pro models

One of the biggest annoyances in the iPhone 13 Pro camera is Auto Macro. This feature automatically switches to Macro mode when you get closer to a subject. A lot of users found the camera switching animation of this feature quite annoying. As a result, Apple has added a toggle to disable it in the latest iOS 15.1 beta release.

Apple ProRes toggle for iPhone 13 Pro models

This latest beta update also adds an Apple ProRes video capture toggle to the iPhone 13 Pro models. Apple describes the feature as:

Show Camera control for ProRes. ProRes is one of the most popular formats for video professional post-production. A minute of 10-bit HDR ProRes is approximately 1.7 GB for HD and 6 GB for 4K. ProRes capture is supported for up to 30fps at 4K and up to 60fps at 1080p.

As the description mentions, this feature is mainly aimed at professional videographers. A minute of ProRes footage in 4K can take up approximately 6 GB of space. So average users shouldn’t enable this mode for every video they take. They should save it for particular high-quality projects rather than for capturing everyday moments.

Have you bought an iPhone 13 Pro? If so, are you interested in trying out Apple ProRes for an upcoming project of yours? Let us know in the comments section below.