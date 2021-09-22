iOS 15.1 beta re-enables SharePlay and lets you add your COVID-19 vaccine card to Apple Wallet

Apple has officially rolled out iOS 15 to all supported devices. If you have an eligible iPhone, we urge you to install the update to enjoy a bunch of new features. If you’re on the beta channel, though, Apple has now started rolling out iOS 15.1, which comes with a few additional changes. While this is an incremental update, it brings two features that were announced as a part of iOS 15 but aren’t available yet on the stable build — SharePlay and the ability to add your COVID-19 vaccine card to Apple Wallet.

One of the highlighting features of iOS 15, which Apple spoke about at length at WWDC, was SharePlay. SharePlay lets you share the contents of your screen with your friends and family via a FaceTime call. You can use SharePlay to watch movies and shows together, listen to the same songs together with all parties getting media controls, etc. It’s essentially like a watch-party, but a first-party implementation baked right into iOS 15.

SharePlay wasn’t available initially on the iOS 15 beta build but was later added in the subsequent betas. However, Apple disabled this feature on the Beta 6 release of iOS 15. The stable release of the iOS 15 update also does not include SharePlay. However, iOS 15.1 beta has re-enabled SharePlay, as reported by 9to5Mac. This is a good indication that when Apple starts rolling out the stable build of iOS 15.1, SharePlay will be available to use widely.

Apart from re-enabling SharePlay, MacRumors reports that iOS 15.1 Beta also adds the ability to add your COVID-19 vaccine card to your Apple Wallet. The Apple Wallet app also received several updates with iOS 15, including the ability to add personal ID cards as well as your driver’s license. You can now add your vaccine card directly to Apple Wallet for easy access at stores, restaurants, airports, or anywhere else where a vaccination certificate is mandatory. It uses the Smart Health Cards to verify this info so users in states like California and Hawaii can add their vaccination cards to the Wallet app.

This is a universal solution adopted by Apple. If you’re on iOS 15.1 Beta, you can add your vaccine card right away. If you’re on the stable release of iOS 15, this update should come out pretty soon, after which you will be able to add your vaccination certificate to Apple Wallet.